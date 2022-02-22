CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Chicago area man has been charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The charges against Athanasios Zoyganeles were issued this past Friday.

A criminal complaint indicated that a tipster provided the FBI with a screenshot of Zoyganeles’ Facebook page, and the tipster also said “this guy” went inside the Capitol and posted a “very creepy video of him in the Capitol saying, “Nazis, where are you?”

The tipster said Zoyganeles was in a group that went into offices during the riot, and was seen in the video saying, “Let’s clean up,” before going through books and files.

On Jan. 17 of last year, a second tipster directed the FBI to video on Zoyganeles’ Facebook page and sent a screenshot. The tipster said the video was taken on the Capitol steps and the screen shot showed faces in the crowd, the complaint said.

A third tipster then called the FBI said Zoyganeles, 44, went into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, an investigation showed Zoyganeles had made reference to the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in public Facebook posts.

Records obtained from Facebook also revealed that on two separate live videos posted by other users, Zoyganeles commented, “We need to take over the capital (sic) building tomorrow,” while the following day in response to a concerned Facebook user, he wrote that he “rushed the capital (sic) and lost everyone I was with[.]”

The complaint said in the same conversation, Zoyganeles said further: “No im done i was teargassed maced and they were throwing flash bangs at me but I still stayed on the front lines.It wasn’t easy but we did it.”

The FBI also found a publicly available video in which Zoyganeles is seen standing outside the Parliamentarian Doors in the Capitol while smoking a cigarette and holding a piece of wood. Video also shows him going through the Parliamentarian Doors and taking photos or video on the other side, prosecutors said.

In October 2021, the FBI met with a close member of Zoyganeles’ family, who identified him in images of the Capitol insurrection.

More than a dozen other people from the Chicagoland area have also charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.