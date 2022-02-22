CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a “dramatic swing” in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city would lift its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away.

That will mean, starting Monday, the city will no longer require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, or to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, bars, or other businesses that serve food. However, individual businesses will still have the option of requiring masks or proof of vaccination on their own.

“That is their right, and we must respect it, Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot thanked Chicago business owners for following the city’s mandates during the Omicron surge to help limit the spread of the virus, acknowledging the mandates were difficult to enforce. Masks had been required at all indoor businesses in Chicago since Aug. 20, 2021, and the vaccine mandate for gyms, restaurants, bars, and other food establishments had been in effect since Jan. 3.

“Thanks to your compliance, we were able to keep people safe, bump up our vaccination rates, and keep our economy open,” she said.

Meantime, masks will still be required on public transit, in hospitals and other health care centers, and in nursing homes and other congregate settings, such as prisons and jails, under federal requirements.

The decision to lift the indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirement in Chicago on Feb. 28 comes after Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this month announced he would be lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate on the same day.

Lightfoot said no decision has been made yet on the fate of the mask requirement at Chicago Public Schools, where students, teachers, and staff are still required to wear masks indoors as part of a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Under terms of the district’s COVID-19 safety agreement with CTU, masks will be required in schools through Aug. 26.

“They are in the process of engaging with their stakeholders internally and externally, and I would expect an announcement from them in the coming days,” she said.

The mayor said the city is able to lift the mask and vaccine mandates for businesses thanks to the ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

“Currently, our metrics continue to trend in the right direction,” Lightfoot said at a City Hall press conference announcing the changes to the city’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts. “We’re seeing ourselves on the downward slope of this Omicron surge.”

Chicago’s COVID-19 metrics have plummeted over the several weeks, after the Omicron surge hit its peak in early January. The city’s average daily case rate stands at 283, down 96% from a peak of 6,293 on Jan. 3. Hospitalizations also are down sharply from early January, standing at 27 per day from a peak of 241 per day on Jan. 6. The city’s case positivity rate is down to 2.0%, from a peak of 20.3% on Jan. 1.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city has reached a point where, at a gathering of 50 people, there’s only about a one in five chance that someone in the group is positive for COVID-19.

However, Arwady said it’s still important for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots. As of Tuesday, approximately 69% of the city’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, and 76.5% of those eligible have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The mayor and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady also warned that either or both of the mandates might need to be reinstated if there’s another surge of COVID-19 cases in the future. However, they did not provide specific metrics that would prompt the city to reinstate those requirements.

Arwady noted that a new variant of the virus has emerged approximately every three months.

“Would we be lucky enough to not see another variant emerge? It’s possible, but I think it would be foolish to say we would never expect to see another variant. The vaccines look great, and there’s some new science out suggesting that they remain protective. I don’t think we’re going to be doing a fourth dose, and anything like that, for months, if even ever. So I certainly am feeling way more confident than I have at any other point previously, knowing that the vaccines work as well as they do. Even when they’re not a perfect match for Omicron, they should continue to protect against future variants, but I can’t fully predict the future,” Arwady said.

Lightfoot also said, while the city is lifting its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirement next week, she is not budging on her requirement for all city employees to get vaccinated.

“We will not change that one bit. The rules have been very clear. We announced them in August. We gave ample opportunity. If you’re a city of Chicago employee, you need to be vaccinated,” she said.

All city employees are required to be fully vaccinated, or face the prospect of being put on unpaid leave, or fired. The city originally gave employees until Dec. 31 to get fully vaccinated, but after going through arbitration with labor unions for most city employees, that deadline was moved to Jan. 31. The city is still awaiting an arbitrator’s ruling on the vaccine mandate for police officers.