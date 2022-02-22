CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year for high school basketball playoffs all over the state.

Oswego East’s boys basketball team has already reached heights they’ve never experienced before, and as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tells us, they hope this is only the start.

The Oswego East boys are feeling good about their chances in the postseason after winning a school record 30 games in the regular season to go with only one loss.

“I’m proud of their effort. I’m a proud coach. They’ve done so much for the school community,” said coach Ryan Velasquez. “Great bunch of kids to be around and it’s something that we can be proud of for a long time.”

Helping out the Wolves cause, 6’6″ junior Ryan Johnson. While school was out for COVID, he shot up six inches.

“My parents reminded me how tall I was getting. I didn’t notice it that much until I came to school because we hadn’t been in school in a while, and once we came back, I realized how tall I was,” Johnson said.

This group has been playing together for a long time. That is especially true for two of their senior starters, twin brothers Devon and Darren Oregon.

“I love him. He’s my ride or die brother. I’ve played with him since second grade. I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m going to be at all times,” said Devon Oregon.

“I remember seeing them in the stands watching when they were younger, and now they get to step on a varsity floor,” said Velasquez.

“We would always come and see how they play, see the style of OE basketball, and now we’re a part of it,” added Darren Oregon.

And they hope to be a part of the first Wolves team to make it to state.