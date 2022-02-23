GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police chaplain Father Dan Brandt put his life at risk to help save a driver who was trapped in his car after it flipped over on the Kennedy Expressway.

“When a 911 call comes, it gets dispatched to the closest responding unit,” Brandt said, “and in this case, God was the great dispatcher. Again, I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

In the incident on Thursday, Feb. 17, Brandt saw the driver get cut off, then flip over into the median – and hit a sign.

He used his police radio to call for an ambulance.

Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern said “removed his priest collar and put on his superhero cape.”

But Father Dan is incredibly humble and says he is not a hero. He was just doing what he hoped anyone would do.

