CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police chaplain Father Dan Brandt put his life at risk to help save a driver who was trapped in his car after it flipped over on the Kennedy Expressway.
“When a 911 call comes, it gets dispatched to the closest responding unit,” Brandt said, “and in this case, God was the great dispatcher. Again, I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”READ MORE: The Truth Behind The Tow: 'Chicago Stole My Car That Night'
In the incident on Thursday, Feb. 17, Brandt saw the driver get cut off, then flip over into the median – and hit a sign.READ MORE: 3 Kids Found Safe At River West Church After SUV Is Stolen With Them All Inside
He used his police radio to call for an ambulance.
Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern said “removed his priest collar and put on his superhero cape.”
MORE NEWS: NATO Officials Say Russian Attack Of Ukraine Has Begun
Fr. Dan Brandt #ChicagoPolice Chaplain, removed his priest collar and put on his superhero cape, by risking his own safety in removing and assisting an injured driver from their vehicle in a rollover accident on the Kennedy Expy on 2/17. Fr. Dan called EMS to the scene. pic.twitter.com/hIgT6UguAr
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) February 23, 2022
But Father Dan is incredibly humble and says he is not a hero. He was just doing what he hoped anyone would do.