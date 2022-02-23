CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a church in Albany Park.
The fire broke out at the church at 4500 N. Spaulding Ave., at Sunnyside Avenue. The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for additional manpower and equipment.
The fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.
READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Lakeview Carjacking Leads To Expressway Chase, Crash
A Redfin listing from December indicated that the church property was up for sale for redevelopment and was under contract with an offer.
This was the third major fire in Albany Park in as many days. Early on Monday morning, a fire swept through a three-story apartment building at 4335-39 N. Richmond St., and then spreading to the neighboring building at 2915-2925 W. Montrose Ave. – which housed Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery, and Ultimate Ninjas gym.
On Tuesday, a firefighter was injured while battling a vacant apartment building in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue.