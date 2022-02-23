CHICAGO (CBS) — Cameras at a gas station capture a crime about to happen, but a last-second surprise sends the young car thieves racing away.

The owner of the car is telling her story only to CBS 2’s Steven Graves.

“Yeah, I’m reluctant now.”

Linetta Lawson is reluctant to fill up at her go-to gas station in Chatham. She doesn’t feel safe after what happened Tuesday.

“I didn’t know if the offenders had weapons or not.”

It was in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. She pulled up to the BP station at 87th and South state near the Dan Ryan — immediately spotting two guys standing at a car. One stood out.

“He seemed like he should have been in school at the time. And he just acted very suspicious.”

She went inside to pay for the gas and some snacks and later came out. Seeing that suspicion proved right.

She saw the gas nozzle on the ground. Surveillance shows how it got there after she says one of the guys tried to take her car.

But look – he opens the door and sprints back to his car for the getaway.

“They saw me exiting the vehicle, so they thought I was by myself.”

But to their surprise – her fiancé was behind the tinted windows.

“He made some threats I should say that. And that’s why they scurried away so quickly.”

Lawson drove off and called 911.

Chicago police came out later to investigate the situation which could have ended worse.

CBS 2 has reported on gas stations as top hot spots for car thefts and carjackings in the past.

Some criminals even get away with children inside. In this case – an adult stopped it.

“He could have been hurt. I could have been hurt coming outside of the gas station. So many things could have happened as a result of this act that only took place within a matter of minutes.”

she’s now sharing this video, so others can be aware and alert.

Lawson has since wondered why she has not heard from police on her case.

CPD says since she was not on the scene when they arrived – she has to file a physical report at a station. Something she was unaware of and wants others to know about as well.

Chicago Police say once Lawson visits in person and provides her information they can further look into the incident.