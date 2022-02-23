CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the best boys basketball players in the state plays at a small school, a little southwest of Naperville.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn checked in on Yorkville Christian Mustangs, as they hope to make a run at their first state championship.

Yorkville Christian played a gauntlet of a schedule this season to get ready for the postseason.

“They’re definitely battle-tested. We’ve played as difficult a schedule as possible. One of our players described it as a wrecking ball,” said head coach Aaron Sovern.

The Mustangs have their own game-wrecker with 6’4″ senior Jaden Schutt, one of the top players in the state, and was the first local commit for Jon Scheyer, the Glenbrook North alum who’s taking over at Duke next season.

“It’s Duke, it really pops out. Very blessed to have that opportunity,” Schutt said.

“He’s got the raw talent. He’s got the work ethic and the dedication. It’s bigger than just what’s on the court. Film study, nutrition. For a high school student, amazing,” Sovern noted.

This is quite literally the house that Jaden and his teammates built. As kids, they helped install their floor was being installed at a then brand new Yorkville Christian High School eight years ago.

“It would cut costs if we have our own labor. Kind of different jobs. Stapling stuff inside the floor. Painting. A lot of little jobs in here,” Schutt said.

“Yeah it was nice We got out of school We were isolating the pads and stapling it down. It was fun.” The floor looks pretty good? “I think it looks pretty good,” said guard Elijah Fisher.

It will look even better if they can raise a championship banner above it.