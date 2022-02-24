GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is on the way.

Thursday starts with a few flurries and temperatures in the upper 20s.

By the afternoon, more widespread snow starts to develop by the afternoon, after 2 p.m. First Alert Weather models show the snowfall will likely impact evening commuters.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at noon and continues until 6 a.m. Friday. Projected snow totals will be in the 1 to 4 inches range.

Snow hangs around through much of the evening and into Friday morning.

