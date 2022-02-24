CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is on the way.
By the afternoon, more widespread snow starts to develop by the afternoon, after 2 p.m. First Alert Weather models show the snowfall will likely impact evening commuters.
Here we go…. again. Winter Weather ADVISORY goes into effect at noon. Snow develops after 2PM… on target to pick 1 to 4", higher amounts near the lake. Catch up with us on @cbschicago for the latest. @AudrinaBigos @RyanBakerMedia @MugoOdigwe@MarParNews pic.twitter.com/U7lMTe65is
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 24, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at noon and continues until 6 a.m. Friday. Projected snow totals will be in the 1 to 4 inches range.
Snow hangs around through much of the evening and into Friday morning.