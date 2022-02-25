CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the first ways Americans may feel the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine is online. Experts say Russian cyber hackers have upped their game in recent years.

That could put everything from planes in the sky to family photos on your computer at greater risk. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports what you can do and what may set this all into motion.

Experts say watch the sanctions. When German sanctions targeted a gas pipeline crucial to Russia, the energy sector braced for sharper cyberattacks.

Economic sanctions put banks on high alert. And the longer this goes on, experts say, the more likely consumers are to become targets too.

“The first thing that could happen, if it was ransomware, your computer can be encrypted. So, everything on your computer you could lose everything– from family photos to sensitive documents.”

Rick Holland monitors cyber-crime for cybersecurity firm Digital Shadows. And a spike, he says, seems likely soon.

“This isn’t a cyber Pearl Harbor, but this is something we do need to track,” Holland said.

Already tracking more aggressively: Companies with Russian connections or connections to areas where sanctions are at play.

“The more specific and targeted they are, the chance for a tit for tat Russian response increases,” Holland said.

“Every company out there should think that they are in crisis mode.”

Consumers, while not in crisis yet, should put their antenna up and firm up online security routines.

“Number one is to use unique passwords to things that you log into,” Holland said, “Another thing that you can do is make sure the antivirus is running on your machine and that it’s up to date.”

“And then of course the eternal advice is don’t click on links. If you get an email, even if someone you know, don’t go to the link for the retailer or whoever it is. Go directly to the website itself to confirm what that email is saying.”

Failing to do so could give cyber-criminals access to not just what’s on your computer, but what’s in your bank accounts and other private information.

“Right now we haven’t seen tit for tat on this, something we are tracking for the next few weeks.”

The other piece of online manipulation is social media.

As we saw on display in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, misinformation presented on our personal feeds from sources that have all the earmarks of being people we know and trust. Often, the FBI says, the work of Russian operatives.