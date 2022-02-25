CHICAGO (CBS) — The inaugural IHSA state girls wrestling meet is underway in Bloomington. This has been a long time coming for Plainfield South’s Lexi Janiak, who’s not only among the best in Illinois but the entire country.

“I’m proud because of the amount of that girl’s wrestling has grown. I started when I was in second grade and I can count the amount of girls on my hand that wrestled in the state of Illinois,” Lexi said.

Fast forward to now, and Lexi competed in sectionals along with girls from over 200 schools across Illinois.

“It feels good cause it’s like in a sense we’re trailblazers opening the ways and inspiring other girls,” she said.

It was her younger brother that got her into wrestling in second grade, now they’re both among the best of the best. Mathew, who is only a sophomore, finished sixth at the boy’s state meet last weekend and his big sister was his loudest supporter.

“It was actually cool cause I had a couple of moments in my matches where it was like, where obviously you don’t normally listen to the crowd, but I can actually hear her yelling,” Mathew said.

“I was probably more excited and nervous for him than he was. I was like shaking in-between his matches. I’ll be that crazy person yelling from the side,” Lexi said.

Matt: What do you think it’ll be like watching her compete at the state meet?

Mathew: I’m sure it’s going to be the same way it was for her as for me goes.

“I’m going to get a little bit into it too. The first-ever IHSA, winning that would be pretty big.”

“It would mean a lot. It would prove to myself that all these years, all the hardships, it just pays off,” Lexi said.

Janiak, who’s ranked #3 by Flow Wrestling in her weight class in the entire nation, has already made it through to the semifinals at the state meet.