CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago Police officers were recovering late Saturday after a crash in Lawndale.
Police said at 1:40 p.m., officers were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated on their squad car when they hit a vehicle at 16th Street and Ridgeway Avenue.READ MORE: Protesters Gather In Millennium Park And Truckers Rally Downtown, With All Saying Ukraine Needs Help Now
Video showed an unmarked police sport-utility vehicle wrecked at the scene.READ MORE: Man Stabbed In Fight Outside Marina City, Stabs Attacker Back
Police said “those involved in the traffic crash” were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Ukraine Slows Russian Advance As Tens Of Thousands Of Ukrainians Flee The Country
Police did not specify how many officers were involved, nor how many people were in the other car.