GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Hermitage Avenue, McKinley Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are injured after a shooting in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police say just before 7 p.m. Sunday the driver of a compact SUV in the 3700 block of South Hermitage was shot, lost control of the vehicle, and almost hit a house.

READ MORE: Illinois Mask Mandate Ends Monday, But Not For All Public Spaces

The 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was reported in good condition.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 10 Injured In Weekend Shootings Across The City

A 26-year-old woman who was also in the car was shot in the chest. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: MISSING: Timoleon Kapadoukakis, 17, Last Seen In Maggie Daley Park

The shooter got away.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff