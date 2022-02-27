CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are injured after a shooting in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.
Police say just before 7 p.m. Sunday the driver of a compact SUV in the 3700 block of South Hermitage was shot, lost control of the vehicle, and almost hit a house.
The 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was reported in good condition.
A 26-year-old woman who was also in the car was shot in the chest. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition.
The shooter got away.