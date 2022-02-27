CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and three are wounded in shootings in the city over the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a woman was found dead in her vehicle in Albany Park Friday night.

At 11:22 p.m. Friday, the 42-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of her 2003 black SUV in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue. She had been shot in the head, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that the woman died of a gunshot wound in a homicide.

A man was shot while in a vehicle in Woodlawn Saturday morning.

Police said around 8:43 a.m., the unknown victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body while in a vehicle on the 1500 block of East 67th Street and later crashed.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. No further information is available.

A 27-year-old man is shot while driving in Heart of Italy neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 4:01 a.m., the victim was traveling in his vehicle on the 2400 block of West 24th Street when he passed an unidentified male offender dressed in all black display a firearm and shot in his direction. The victim noticed he had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

A man was shot while walking in North Park Early Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was walking outside on the 5200 block of North Pulaski when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody in each incident.