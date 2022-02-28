CHICAGO (CBS) — A bicyclist was hit ad critically injured by a car Monday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown.
At 4:40 p.m., a 41-year-old man was riding east to west across the Drive from Balbo Drive, police said.
A 26-year-old man headed north on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in a sedan hit the bicyclist, police said.
The bicyclist suffered injuries to both his arms and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the car declined medical attention.
No citations were issued, police said.