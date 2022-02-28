CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a 41-year-old man got into an argument with someone on the sidewalk near 47th and Cottage Grove around 2:50 p.m., when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in "grave" condition, police said.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon.
Area One detectives were investigating.