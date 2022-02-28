CHICAGO (CBS) — As a protest against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, some Chicago aldermen have taken action.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) confirmed Monday night that he filed a proposal to revoke Chicago’s Sister City status with Moscow – and called on other American cities to do the same. The proposal also called for the revocation of Sister City status for any city in a nation that vocalizes support for Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Aldermen and alderwomen Daniel La Spata (1st), Brian Hopkins (2nd), Anthony Beale (9th), Marty Quinn (13th), Edward Burke (14th), David Moore (17th), Matt O’Shea (19th), Jeanette Taylor (20th), Howard Brookins (21st), Michael Rodriguez (22nd), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Michael Scott (24th), Roberto Maldonado (26th), Walter Burnett (27th), Chris Taliaferro (29th), Ariel Reboyras (30th), Felix Cardona (31st), Gilbert Villegas (36th), Emma Mitts (37th), Nicholas Sposato (38th), Samantha Nugent (39th), Andre Vasquez (40th), Anthony Napolitano (41st), Brendan Reilly (42nd), Michele Smith (43rd), Tom Tunney (44th), James Gardiner (45th), James Cappleman (46th), Matt Martin (47th), Harry Osterman (48th), Maria Hadden (49th), and Debra Silverstein (50th) were also listed as signatories on the resolution as posted on Twitter by Lopez.

Today I join 32 of my City Council colleagues in calling to revoke Moscow’s Sister Cities status because of Russia’s aggression against the Ukraine. We stand united with those working to protect liberty & democracy. Other American cities should follow our lead now! 🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/isWzfhLxjX — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 28, 2022

Altogether, the signatories total 33 aldermen and alderwomen – or more than half the City Council.

Chicago has a total of 29 Sister cities around the world. Moscow has been among them since 1997, when Mayor Richard M. Daley formalized a Sister Cities agreement with Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is also a Sister City to Chicago. That agreement dates back even farther to 1991 – before the dissolution of the Soviet Union – when Mayor Daley and Kyiv Mayor Grigory Malishevsky set up a Sister Cities agreement.

“Chicago’s Ukrainian-American community played a major role in supporting the relationship. Leaders of the community hosted a dinner in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village in honor of the Kyiv dignitaries, which included the Mayor and Deputy Mayor,” Chicago Sister Cities International says. “Mayor Malishevsky also spoke at a Rotary Luncheon and made a presentation at the pre-conference seminar on Urban Redevelopment.

The Sister Cities program is set up to promote cultural exchange through arts and tourism, education, international business, and government exchange – as well as “fostering cooperation and understanding through citizen diplomacy.”

Amid the war in Ukraine, Chicago Sister Cities International and World Business Chicago issued the following statement: