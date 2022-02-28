CHICAGO (CBS) — Although the Spring Equinox isn’t until March 20, meteorologists and climate scientists mark March 1 as the start of “Meteorological Spring.” This is when weather patterns begin to shift to more spring-like as temperatures start to increase across the Northern Hemisphere.

The latest monthly outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows March 2022 as an above average temperature month and above average in precipitation as well.

For temperatures in Chicago, the average high in March begin at 41 degrees on the first, then increase to 53 degrees by the 31st.

Average amount of snowfall is 5.5 inches for March in Chicago. Snowfall so far for the season sits at 28.6 inches, which is only 2.7 inches below average. Rainfall average for Chicago is 2.45 inches for March.

This March will likely feature more precipitation due to the impacts of La Niña, where below-average sea water temperatures along the equator in the Pacific Ocean allow for a more active jet stream for parts of North America, including the Midwest.

The three-month outlook, which takes us to May 2022, also shows chances for an above average April and May in terms of temperatures and precipitation.

Bottom line: The data suggest that we’re headed for a milder and wetter weather pattern over the next few months.

That’s not to say we’re done with snowfall though, as La Niña is known for making volatile shifts in patterns for Chicago.

If we look at snowfall averages for March and April, we’re still due for nearly seven inches of snowfall. But as temperatures increase over the next several weeks, we’ll start to talk less about snow chances and more about thunderstorm chances.

The clash of air masses (cold air to the north and warm humid air to the south) can often not only create claps of thunder, but also the risk for severe weather.