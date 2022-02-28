CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said 22-year-old Lavisiea Smith and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, just blocks apart from each other in Lawndale, after they were identified as the pair who carjacked a man several hours earlier in Humboldt Park.
The two are accused of taking the man's vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of North Homan Avenue.
Smith also is charged with an attempted carjacking in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, where he was arrested.
Smith is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of attempted vehicular hijacking. He is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.
The 15-year-old is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. His court information was not immediately available.