CHICAGO (CBS) —The signs have come down, the rules have been relaxed.

The only question today was how will customers, and workers, adjust to not having a mask mandate? CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Monday from Paulina Meat Market at 3501 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview, where there remains a real divide.

The weather is warmer and the rules relaxed. The customers and workers at the market are feeling something they haven’t felt in nearly two years: normalcy.

“I like to keep it on inside. At least for now,” said one customer.

Mask or no mask? It’s a question being chewed on both sides of the Paulina Meats butcher counter.

“We had a little meeting this morning, pretty much left it up to the individual worker what they want to do,” said one worker.

Almost half decided to go mask free. A nearly identical split for those taking these packages home.

“Sunny day, being able to breathe. You feel free again,” said

A freedom Christopher Kruger’s kids felt today heading to catholic school unmasked. And it spilled into his Monday Mojo.

“It brings back the human connection you have with people, so that does help.”

But some may need a little help getting to that “new normal”.

“Part of the new normal is I haven’t caught a cold for two years. I kind like that.”

Relaxed rules also mean a return of routine services idled for two years here. Food sample stations and charcuterie classes.

“It’s just time.”

Time to pull back a layer, and enjoy a…slice of life not seen here around here in quite awhile.

“It’s not over, but it’s getting there.”

Over the last two years they installed to-go windows, Added UV lighting aimed at killing bacteria. Those features remain, as do a concern that at some point the masks will return.

But for now, they’re smiling about the news, and for the first time in awhile, people can see it.