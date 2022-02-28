CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois and Chicago mask and vaccine mandates have been lifted. Here’s what you need to know.

The mandate was lifted as of midnight.

Chicagoans will need to keep masks and vaccine cards on hand because while it’s not a city rule, Chicago businesses can still make the choice to keep them.

Gyms, entertainment venues, stores and restaurants are free to make the choice.

You will still need a mask on public transit and areas like hospitals and nursing homes.

Protocol in schools may look similar.

Even though the mask mandate has been lifted in Illinois, Cook County and Chicago, the rule is different depending on the school your child attends.

The key is to know what the policy is in your child’s school.

Masks are optional at Chicago Catholic schools, the Archdiocese announced last week. However, a student returning from quarantine must wear a mask for five days.

Starting Monday, based on low COVID cases, the rule applies to Catholic schools in Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park.

On the other hand, no changes to mask protocol will be made for students at Chicago Public Schools. Students will still need to wear masks in school.

CPS said it’s part of an agreement between city officials and the Chicago Teachers Union.