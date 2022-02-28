CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is facing felony charges, and two other suspects are still in custody, after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Police said a 56-year-old woman was in her BMW SUV in the 2600 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, when three people walked up, and one of them pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle.READ MORE: Illinois And Chicago Mask Mandates Lifted Monday: Here's What You Need To Know
The woman got out of the SUV, and the carjackers drove off in her BMW.
Illinois State Police later spotted the stolen vehicle, and pulled the SUV over in the 100 block of West 87th Street around 7:10 p.m.READ MORE: Pair Charged In Humboldt Park Carjacking
After they were stopped, three people got out of the BMW and started running. Illinois State Police and Chicago Police arrested all three.
Monday morning, Chicago Police said a 16-year-old boy had been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and was cited for resisting police.MORE NEWS: 25-Year-Old Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In North Center
Charges were pending against the two other suspects.