CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday issued a warning about a pair of robbers who are packing pepper spray, and have been targeting victims all up and down the north lakefront neighborhoods from Edgewater to River North.

Police say in each case a man and woman come up to the victims on the street and demand their belongings. Two victims who refused got pepper-sprayed – and in the most recent robbery in the Gold Coast, a victim as even bitten in the arm.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

• At 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue;

• At 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove Avenue;

• Between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Kingsbury Street;

• At 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Thorndale Avenue;

• At 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North State Parkway.

The suspects are described as a Black female between the age of 20 and 25, standing 4 feet 10 to 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds, and a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds with a dreadlocks hairstyle. Police have not specified what the suspects were wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.