Illinois And Chicago Mask Mandates Lifted Monday: Here's What You Need To KnowThe state and city masks and vaccine mandates have been lifted.

CTA Passenger Hit With Gun, Shots Fired At Grand Red Line StopA 30-year-old man was hit in the head with a gun, after he got into an argument Monday morning while exiting the Grand station on the CTA Red Line. Police said shots also were fired during the incident, but no one was shot.

More School Districts In Illinois Going Mask Optional, But CPS Keeping Mandate In PlaceSome CPS parents want the school district's mask mandate to stay in place for the rest of the school year.

United Center Going Mask Optional, But Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID TestBulls and Blackhawks fans will no longer be required to wear masks to attend games at the United Center, but they'll still have to show proof they've either been vaccinate against COVID-19, or have recently tested negative for the virus.