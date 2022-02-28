STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A heated few seconds turned deadly in northwest suburban Streamwood this past weekend, when a quarrel between two drivers ended with a Glendale Heights man being shot and killed.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, the shooting happened on busy Bartlett Road. The victim, Scott Mattison, leaves behind two daughters.

On Monday night, De Mar spoke to those who knew Mattison, and who say no matter what the quarrel was about, he did not deserve to be shot and killed on the side of the road.

Video circulating online shows Mattison outside of his blue work truck, arguing with the driver of a white Ford. Mattison’s arm appears to enter the car moments later.

Mattison was shot several times and died. He was 46.

“He didn’t deserve to die; to be gunned down the way he was,” said Kevin Polka.

Mattison worked as an HVAC installer at Paragon Mechanical Inc. in Arlington Heights. Polka, the owner of the company, was not only Mattison’s boss – but a close friend.

“He always was about his daughters,” Polka said.

De Mar asked Polka if it surprised him that Mattison got out of his work truck during the quarrel.

“I don’t know if it surprised me, of if I just – I know if he didn’t, he would be here today,” Polka said. “Scott made mistakes, he did. He wasn’t perfect by any means.”

Streamwood police say both Mattison and the other driver got into a traffic dispute and pulled over on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf road just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arick Lopez, who lives nearby was outside with his dogs. He shot of the incident on his cellphone.

“I heard a couple shots,” Lopez said. “There was arguing, one thing led to another, and consequences came.”

A roadside argument now leaves two young girls without their dad – and a friend asking why.

“If every time someone screws up, if that’s the consequence, where are we at?” Polka said. “What are we left with?”

The person who shot and killed Mattison was taken into custody, but there was no word late Monday on any charges.

Mattison’s co-workers have started a fundraiser to help his daughters and for burial costs. You can find it by following this link.