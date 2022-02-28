CHICAGO (CBS) — Bulls and Blackhawks fans will no longer be required to wear masks to attend games at the United Center, but they’ll still have to show proof they’ve either been vaccinate against COVID-19, or have recently tested negative for the virus.
The United Center announced Monday it is making masks optional as both the city and state lift their indoor mask mandates for most public places.
However, the United Center is still recommending people wear masks, and will still require anyone age 5 and up attending events at the stadium to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.
“The United Center has taken a proactive approach to health and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees,” the Bulls and Blackhawks, who own and operate the United Center, said in a statement.
The new rules will go into effect starting with the Blackhawks' next home game on Thursday against the Oilers, and the next Bulls' home game on Friday against the Bucks, and will remain in place until further notice.
For more details on the United Center’s COVID-19 safety protocols, visit their website.
