CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed and 10 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. At least two of the people who were shot were under age 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a woman was found dead in her vehicle in Albany Park Friday night. At 11:22 p.m. Friday, the 42-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of her 2003 black SUV in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue. She had been shot in the head, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that the woman died of a gunshot wound in a homicide.

In another incident, a man was shot while in a vehicle in Woodlawn Saturday morning. Police said around 8:43 a.m., the unknown victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body while in a vehicle on the 1500 block of East 67th Street and later crashed. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

A 27-year-old man was shot while driving in Heart of Italy neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 4:01 a.m., the victim was traveling in his vehicle on the 2400 block of West 24th Street when he passed a man dressed in all black who displayed a firearm and shot in his direction. The victim noticed he had been shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was initially listed in fair condition.

Also early Sunday, a man was shot while walking in North Park. Police said around 3:20 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was walking outside in the 5200 block of North Pulaski when he heard several shots fired. He was shot in the leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said he was standing outside in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 10:20 a.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside shot him in the thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two more people are injured after a shooting in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. Police say just before 7 p.m. Sunday the driver of a compact SUV in the 3700 block of South Hermitage was shot, lost control of the vehicle, and almost hit a house. The 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was reported in good condition. A 26-year-old woman who was also in the car was shot in the chest. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was initially reported in critical condition.

Sunday evening, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the arm around 6:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wolcott Avenue, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Also Sunday evening, a 49-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood. Police said the victim was near the sidewalk on the 1000 block of North Menard Avenue around 6 p.m., when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the knee. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Officers also discovered a bullet had struck the rear bumper of the police vehicle, but no officers were injured.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said the boy was outside in the 6400 block of South King Drive shortly after 9 p.m., when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot in the arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on the Near North side early Monday morning. Police said the teen was shot in the first block of East Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m., by an offender who fled on foot. The teen was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody in each incident.