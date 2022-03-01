CHICAGO (CBS)– As Ukrainian people seek refuge amid Russian invasions, many organizations are seeking donations.
With this increase in pushes for donations, charity scams become a concern. The Better Business Bureau recommends getting information before making a donation.
"Unfortunately, scammers love to use times of tragedy and unrest to take advantage of kind-hearted people," said Melanie Duquesnel, with the BBB. "We know that everyone wants to help as much and as quickly as they can, but it is so important to take a pause and do your research, so that you do not fall victim to a scam."
The BBB released the following tips:
- Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly. See if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine.
- Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief? Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible. New entrants may have difficulty in following through even if they have the best of intentions.
- Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, distribute it effectively and avoid duplication of effort.
- Does the appeal make exaggerated financial claims such as “100% will be spent on relief?” Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses. Any charity claiming otherwise is potentially misleading the donating public. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.
- Are you considering crowdfunding appeals? If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust.
You can also visit the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability website for more information.