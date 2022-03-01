CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s Fat Tuesday and that means Chicagoans will be enjoying paczki!
Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries, told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra, “We are amazing.”READ MORE: Road Rage Quarrel In Streamwood Leaves Man Shot Dead, 2 Daughters Without Their Dad
The bakery located at 5927 W. Laurence Ave. in Jefferson Park, is one of the many Chicago businesses selling paczki Tuesday.
Paczki are stuffed Polish pastries that are a popular indulgence for many Catholics before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.READ MORE: Advocates Launch Efforts To Help Ukrainian Refugees Who Find Themselves In Chicago
Bielinski started her bakery with her mom in 1998.
Delightful Pastries didn’t open until 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the owner said customers lined up early.MORE NEWS: Huge Russian Convoy Nears Ukraine's Capital As Invasion Enters Sixth Day
“I’m looking forward to people very happy with our paczki and saying ‘Polish food is amazing.'”