Blackhawks Name Kyle Davidson As General ManagerThe Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.

Bulls Are Now 0-3 Against Miami Heat With Monday Night LossThe Heat topped the Bulls on Monday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games.

Everything Goes Iowa's Way As Northwestern FallsIowa's Jordan Bohannon left the court for the final time in the No. 24 Hawkeyes' win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday.

Northwestern Alum Auctions Michael Jordan Game Ticket For $468,000The rare keepsake is believed to be the only fully intact ticket from Michael Jordan's debut.

For Johnny's Ice House's Resident 'Rogue Goalie' Mike Scott, 50 Years In Net Could Never Be EnoughHe’s a hockey legend you more than likely have never heard of. Mike Scott grew up playing street hockey on the South Side, and more than half a century later, still has love the game.

United Center Going Mask Optional, But Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID TestBulls and Blackhawks fans will no longer be required to wear masks to attend games at the United Center, but they'll still have to show proof they've either been vaccinate against COVID-19, or have recently tested negative for the virus.