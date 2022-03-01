CHICAGO (CBS) — Following an increase in patrols dedicated to reducing carjackings, the number of vehicles stolen by force has dropped so far this year, Chicago Police said Tuesday.
Through Feb. 21, there have been 265 car jackings this year, compared with 313 during the same period in 2021, when the number of such crimes skyrocketed.
Those numbers are much higher than just three years ago–in 2019 there were 71 carjackings during that time.
In February, the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force expanded to all three watches.
Public data is only available through Feb. 21. However, CPD says the city has recorded 306 carjackings though Feb. 28.
Officers have made 238 motor vehicle-related arrests so far this year, including 47 for vehicular hijacking, according to CPD data.
Officers have made 238 motor vehicle-related arrests so far this year, including 47 for vehicular hijacking, according to CPD data.

Year to date, officers have confiscated 1,618 guns, an average of more than 27 weapons each day, CPD said in a news release.
Citywide, there were 43 murders in February. The Bureau of Detectives has cleared 51 murder cases so far this year. The homicide clearance rate is currently 55%., CPD said.