By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– You can get a $50 gift card Tuesday just for getting the COVID vaccine.

The pop-up clinic at the Gage Park Fieldhouse on West 55th Street starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m.

Anyone 5 and up can get a COVID shot.

