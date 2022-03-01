CHICAGO (CBS)– You can get a $50 gift card Tuesday just for getting the COVID vaccine.
The pop-up clinic at the Gage Park Fieldhouse on West 55th Street starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m.
Three more opportunities to #GetVaxxed in the parks in partnership with @ChiPublicHealth & @IDPH, from 12-6pm:
💉2/23: Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave.
💉2/24: Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.
💉3/1: Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.
Details at https://t.co/c3AjDq99un pic.twitter.com/dS9uS0CJKg
— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) February 23, 2022
Anyone 5 and up can get a COVID shot.