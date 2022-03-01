CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than a month of no movement on the Chicago Travel Advisory, two states and three territories are coming off the list.

Nebraska, Ohio along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been removed from the city’s travel advisory because COVID case rates are on the decline.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, to be taken off the list, “it must have a daily COVID-19 case rate of under 15 for two consecutive weeks. There are 13 states with daily case rates below 15 today that could be removed from the advisory next week.”

The steep decline in cases around the U.S. is reflected in our weekly COVID Travel Advisory, as 5 states & territories were removed today. 13 states could be removed next week. A state must have a daily COVID case rate of under 15 per 100k residents for 2 week​s to be removed. pic.twitter.com/uh1UO003vT — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) March 1, 2022

“Though local jurisdictions may lift their mask and vaccination requirements, travelers should remember that masking requirements will continue for airports, airplanes, buses, trains, and public transportation,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady. “Wherever you are though, please keep in mind that some people may choose or need to continue to wear masks. Whatever your choice, please be kind, and be considerate of others’ space. Be understanding of the health challenges and concerns others may have, as well as their choices.”

The average daily case rate per 100,000 residents rate is 18.8 (23.6 last week). The state’s daily case rate sits at 14.7 (13.5 last week, 33.8 two weeks ago). Chicago’s daily case rate is 7.6 down from 10.3 last week.

The guidance from the CDPH is as follows.

Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.

For international travel, ALL TRAVELERS, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS OR CITIZENSHIP need to get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral PCR test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 5 days.

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 5 days; you can leave your house after 5 days and should continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 10 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after travel and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.