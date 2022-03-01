CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have issued an alert after a string of carjackings on the Northwest Side. There have been at least four in Wicker Park, Avondale, and Logan Square since Feb. 16.

Police said two men approach the victims; show a gun; and demand their car, money, and cell phones.

The latest carjacking alert comes as a U.S. Senate hearing is underway in Washington, D.C., on how police throughout the country can prevent and solve carjackings in a much more efficient way.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports a big point to Tuesday’s hearing is how to form a national carjacking database, and how auto manufactures can help out too.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was one of the law enforcement officials who spoke at Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“In our community, carjackings have increased in an alarming rate. In Chicago, they tripled over the last decade. Just last year, there were more than 2,000 carjackings, or about one every four hours,” he said.

The issue persists. Chicago has seen 306 carjackings so far this year, an 11% increase compared to this time last year.

But Dart said it isn’t just a Chicago problem.

“New York City has quadrupled in the last three years. Philadelphia incidents are up nearly 300% since 2015,” he said.

It’s why the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding this hearing on how federal support can help local police better respond to and prevent carjackings.

“I’ve called for the FBI and Justice Department to begin nationwide data collection on carjacking,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said.

But auto manufacturers are also expected to play a role in finding stolen cars quickly.

“One of the most effective tools available is manufacturer-installed geolocation equipment, commonly available in most vehicles built after 2015. But while some manufacturers are very helpful, others can be reluctant or unwilling to track carjacked vehicles,” Dart said.

Dart is also calling for a 24/7 phone number that police can use to legally get the tracking data on any vehicle that’s been carjacked.