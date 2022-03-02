CHICAGO (CBS)– The string of mild days continues.
Wednesday’s temperatures will be near 50 degrees with sprinkles possible.
Third day in a row with temps in the 50s! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/YdTkGvyxZD
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 2, 2022
After a cold start Thursday, highs top out in the 30s with chilly breezes. This is roughly 20 degrees cooler from the past couple of days.
Gloomy skies continue into Friday, not as cold with high in the lower 40s.
Gloomy skies continue into Friday, not as cold with high in the lower 40s.

A weekend warmup is ahead with temperatures climbing to the 50s and low 60s.