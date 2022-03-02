GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:CTA, CTA Red Line, Red Line, Robbery, train

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching a group of men who robbed two passengers on a CTA Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop Tuesday night.

Police said the men robbed the 44 and 18-year-old victims and battered them in the 800 block of North State Street. Police said the offender went through the victims pockets.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The suspects left the train car and haven’t been seen since.

