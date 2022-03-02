CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching a group of men who robbed two passengers on a CTA Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop Tuesday night.
Police said the men robbed the 44 and 18-year-old victims and battered them in the 800 block of North State Street. Police said the offender went through the victims pockets.READ MORE: Where To Get Ashes On-The-Go In Chicago For Ash Wednesday
The victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Day Before Cool Down
The suspects left the train car and haven’t been seen since.MORE NEWS: Businessman Dennis Haggerty Jr. Admits To Swindling Hospitals In Need Of PPE, Buying Luxury Items For Himself