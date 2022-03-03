CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are running a good 25 degrees colder today compared to yesterday. And when you factor in the wind, it feels like the 20s today.
READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Agrees To Plea Deal, But Will Likely Avoid Actual Prison Time
Clouds will be the rule heading into tonight.
READ MORE: Lightfoot Accused Of Profanity-Laced Tirade Against Park District Lawyers Over Christopher Columbus Statue Deal
We’ll be back to the 40s on Friday, with a big warmup by Saturday with highs in the middle 60s.
Rain chance looks best after dark with thunderstorm chances Saturday night.MORE NEWS: Authorities Search For 3 Men Involved In Armed Bank Robbery In Wood Dale
Early morning showers Sunday should depart in time leaving a breezy day.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 26.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
SATURDAY: MILD WITH LATE DAY RAIN CHANCE. HIGH 65.
SUNDAY: RAIN TAPERS OFF. BREEZY. HIGH 55.