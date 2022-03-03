GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are running a good 25 degrees colder today compared to yesterday. And when you factor in the wind, it feels like the 20s today.

Clouds will be the rule heading into tonight.

We’ll be back to the 40s on Friday, with a big warmup by Saturday with highs in the middle 60s.

Rain chance looks best after dark with thunderstorm chances Saturday night.

Early morning showers Sunday should depart in time leaving a breezy day.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 26.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
SATURDAY: MILD WITH LATE DAY RAIN CHANCE. HIGH 65.
SUNDAY: RAIN TAPERS OFF. BREEZY. HIGH 55.

Mary Kay Kleist