CBS 2 Weather Watch 11 P.M. 9-22-19
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 7-day forecast.
2 hours ago
Girl Hosts Party For Kids With Sickle Cell
Olivia Shorter hosted the party at the Matteson Community Center.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Torah Dedicated In Memory Of Eliyahu Moscowitz, One Of Two Men Shot, Killed In Rogers Park Over Two Days Last Year
A fitting memorial was held on Sunday for a member of Chicago’s Jewish community who was murdered last fall.
Neighbors Horrified After Robbery Of Food Truck Run By Licensed Gun Owner Turns Into Deadly Shootout In Roseland
A robbery in Roseland turned into a tragic shootout this weekend – and the victim was a licensed gun owner.
Girl, 9, Throws Party For Kids With Sickle Cell Anemia
A 9-year-old girl celebrated her birthday this weekend by giving the ultimate gift.
Father, 1 1/2-Year-Old Son Killed In Joliet In Apparent Murder-Suicide
A father and son were found dead and two other family members were injured after an armed barricade in Joliet on Saturday.
Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Watch
Heavy rain was sweeping into the area Sunday afternoon, and it could lead to flooding.
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, Flooding On The Way
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way for the Chicago area.
Chicago Weather: Warm Temperatures Continue
Temperatures continue to stay above the norm.
With Another Loss To Cardinals, Cubs' Postseason Chances Have Been Dealt Major Blow
The Cubs' postseason chances took a major hit today after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cubs Lose Again, Cards Sweep Series At Wrigley And Clinch Playoff Spot
Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff spot by rallying past the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for their first four-game sweep at Wrigley Field in almost a century.
White Sox Fall To Tigers, Lose For 17th Time In 25 Games
Willi Castro hit his first major league homer, one of four connections by the Detroit Tigers in a win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Kris Bryant Leaves Cubs Game Vs. St. Louis With Injury
Cubs star Kris Bryant left their game against St. Louis Sunday afternoon after he got hurt while trying to beat out a double play.
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins: Facts About The Monday Night Football Game
Three Keys To The Game: Bears Vs. Redskins
Three things to watch for in the Bear's Monday night’s game in Washington.
Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Spots In The Loop
Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bar and grille to a traditional American spot.
Transitioning Into Fall Wines
Certified wine expert Ron Breitstein joined CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio with the best wines for fall.
Add These Fall-Inspired Flavors To Your Dishes
With just a few days from official start of autumn foodie and lifestyle expert Maris Callahan has new fall flavors to add to your routine.
Check Out The 3 Freshest New Businesses To Open In Chicago
From a Caribbean restaurant to a fast food spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business near you.
Check Out The Newest Businesses To Launch In Chicago
From a seafood spot to an activity spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open near you.
Chicago To Host A Variety Of Food And Drink Events This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
