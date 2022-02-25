By Chris Hacker and Megan Hickey

CHICAGO (CBS) — The PCR test: it’s the golden ticket to travel, meeting sick loved ones, and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the most accurate and reliable way to detect infection. But how do patients know their negative test results are actually negative?

A Lombard medical worker is raising alarms about one suburban Cook County lab’s PCR results. She says Medstar Laboratories in Hillside repeatedly returned false negatives for COVID-19 tests, even when the tests she submitted were confirmed to be positive for the virus.

Through a series of experiments she conducted — and records reviewed by the CBS 2 Investigators — she says she’s convinced Medstar’s results can’t be trusted, and she claims she can prove it.

Patricia Sasso was the lead medical assistant at Midwest COVID Testing in Lombard, a COVID-19 testing clinic that does rapid tests on-site but outsources its PCR tests to Medstar. After several patients received negative Medstar PCR results after testing positive on rapid tests, she became concerned that Medstar’s tests weren’t accurate.

“Patients initially started coming to me and telling me they were positive on their rapids, but they were negative on their PCRs,” Sasso said. She took her complaints to management, according to text messages reviewed by the CBS 2 Investigators, but says they brushed them off.

Swab technician D’onte Thomas, Sasso’s coworker at the clinic, said those kinds of patient complaints were common.

“We would have patients come in and tell us about how they haven’t received their [test results], or I know I had taken their [tests] and [they were] positive with a rapid and negative with a PCR within hours of getting tested,” Thomas said. “So it’s like, how is this even happening?”

Rapid tests, also known as antigen tests, look for the antigen for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC. Antigens are substances produced by viruses that cause the body to make antibodies, which help fight infection. A polymerase chain reaction test — PCR for short — on the other hand, looks for the DNA of the virus.

PCR tests are considered more accurate than rapid tests because they can use a much smaller sample and can detect infection even when someone is asymptomatic, according to Greg Gillam, senior director of lab operations at Kameo, a large national testing company. Kameo also does regular COVID-19 testing for CBS 2 employees.

That doesn’t mean rapid tests are unreliable, however. In fact, Gillam said he would expect anyone who was positive on a rapid test to also be positive on a PCR.

“For someone who is symptomatic, [rapid tests] are very reliable at detecting positive results,” Gillam said. “So around 99 percent of the time they’re going to be able to detect a positive result.

Sasso and Thomas both knew it was unusual to have so many conflicting test results. They even began discouraging patients from getting Medstar PCRs at their clinic.

“I started telling patients ‘I wouldn’t recommend getting PCRs, I would go somewhere else to get PCRs,’” Thomas said.

In December 2021, the problem hit home for Sasso. She says her son tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test she administered herself. His Medstar PCR test result, however, was negative.

A few days later, Sasso, who took rapid tests every day at work, says she tested positive herself. Like her son, her Medstar PCR test was negative, according to a test result report reviewed by the CBS 2 Investigators.

With classic COVID-19 symptoms — fever, chills, shortness of breath — she was sure she had the virus. She even said she received COVID-19 treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and Regeneron. But a few days later, as her symptoms reached their peak, she received another negative Medstar PCR test, according to a report the CBS 2 investigators examined.

Sasso said the contradictory results were maddening, and she’s sure her patients were just as frustrated.

“I imagine they felt the way I felt,” she said. “Like, you’re going to tell me I’m wrong? You’re going to tell me my kid doesn’t have COVID?”

After so many negative tests, Sasso decided to conduct an experiment.

At her clinic, she had access to so-called “positive control swabs,” which are confirmed to have COVID-19 and are used to ensure equipment is functioning properly. She sent one such test to Medstar on December 28 under a fake name: “Alex Rodgers.” It came back negative, according to a Medstar test report Sasso provided to the CBS 2 investigators.

Now convinced Medstar’s tests were wrong, Sasso tried to get the lab to give her anything but a negative test result. On December 29, she sent an empty vial to Medstar containing no swab at all, this time under the name “Andrew Levi.”

Gillam said labs normally reject any test submitted without a swab.

“The result would often come up as indeterminate or invalid if there’s not enough specimen on the swab,” Gillam said. “If there’s no specimen on the swab, it should be rejected, or if there’s no swab itself it should be rejected.”

That’s not what happened with Medstar. They gave Sasso a negative result for that test, too, according to a test result document the CBS 2 investigators reviewed.

Over the next few weeks, Sasso submitted more tests to Medstar.

On January 18, she sent another positive control swab under the name “Tracy Smithers.” That test result, which the CBS 2 Investigators examined, was negative.

A few weeks later, on February 3, she sent a vial containing only the handle of a swab with no testable tip. That test, submitted under the name “Chris Produe,” was also negative. CBS 2 reviewed that test result report to confirm the negative result.

Then, on February 7, she submitted another test to Medstar, this time under her own name. She stuffed the vial with garbage — the clips of two pen caps taped together — hoping this would be enough to elicit anything except a negative result from Medstar. Thomas says he watched Sasso submit this test, and Sasso sent the CBS 2 Investigators an image of the “sample” she sent.

“Subconsciously I’ve tried to make it to where I can get someone [at Medstar] to [return a negative result] so I can justify not doing [this interview],” Sasso said.

The report for that test, which she provided to CBS 2, was negative. Sasso was shocked.

“They can’t [give a test result] if there’s nothing in the specimen,” she said. “I mean if there’s nothing in the vial, if there’s no specimen, they can’t call that at all.”

Gillam said it doesn’t make sense that Medstar would return negative results for these tests.

“If there’s no swab at all in the vial, then, I mean, I can’t see how it would be a DNA sample in there,” he said.

On February 14, Sasso did a final experiment. She came to the CBS Chicago station and conducted four tests on camera: two positive control swabs, one broken swab with no testable tip and one empty, unopened vial.

Sasso’s attorney, Roger Lewis of whistleblower firm Goldberg Kohn, drove her to the testing location in Lombard. He witnessed her dropping the tests off to ensure the samples weren’t tampered with after they were collected.

Over the next two days, Medstar reported the same result for all four tests: negative.

Sasso said Medstar’s inaccurate results put people in real danger. Patients received required tests before travel or visits with immune-compromised loved ones. PCR tests are considered more accurate, so the negative Medstar results trumped their positive rapid tests.

“People are like … ‘I don’t want a rapid because I’m going to see my immune compromised sister, so I need a PCR,’” Sasso said. “And I know that my rapid is more accurate because I’m performing the test.

In one case, Sasso said a patient received a positive rapid test and a negative PCR prior to undergoing heart surgery, potentially exposing medical staff to COVID-19 and putting her health in jeopardy. In another, a doctor received the same conflicting test results and went back to treat patients.

The CBS 2 Investigators reached out to Medstar about these test results, and they invited CBS 2 Investigative Reporter Megan Hickey to come to their facility for an interview and a tour of the lab.

CBS 2 showed Medstar representatives — including their lab manager, CEO, COO and a communications representative —every test Sasso administered.

In response to the positive control swabs, Lab Manager Raman Patel said “there’s no virus there.”

“[Medstar] probably did not pick [COVID] up,” Patel said. “If there’s COVID in that media, [the test] would pick it up.”

When asked if he was claiming there was no COVID on the control swabs, Patel replied “[There] probably was, but it won’t pick it up but it’s negative for COVID-19 it would pick it up.”

Patel and his team argued the control swabs must not have had a strong enough COVID sample. But that’s not what the science says, according to Gillam, who said any sample that results in a positive rapid test should also trigger a positive PCR.

“PCR tests can detect, you know, a very miniscule amount of virus,” Gillam said. “So if someone is showing positive for an antigen test you would assume they have a large amount of the virus in their system so a PCR should be able to pick that up.”

As for the empty and invalid vials, Patel couldn’t provide an explanation for why they came back negative instead of “invalid” or “indeterminate” as Gillam said would normally happen.

“I got results from the instrument, the [quality control] is there,” Patel said. “So I’m going to report.”

In response to a question sent via email about why the tests are being returned negative, a Medstar attorney claimed that “the lab has never received any complaints of false negatives from any patients the lab has tested over the past 12 months.”

Google reviews for Medstar show a number of complaints from angry patients, including at least one that makes the same allegations as Sasso. In several of the reviews, a Medstar representative appears to respond to the patients, indicating the lab was aware of at least some of the complaints.

It’s unclear just how many tests Medstar has processed since the pandemic began. Publicly-available data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t show data by laboratory. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by CBS 2 to IDPH for that data was denied on the grounds that it would violate patients’ privacy.

Payment data from the CDC, however, suggests Medstar is one of the biggest test processing labs in the state. Legislation passed in the wake of the pandemic ensures anyone without health insurance can get a COVID-19 test for free, at the rate of $100 per PCR test.

Publicly-available CDC data shows Medstar received at least $131 million in reimbursements for testing alone. That’s the fourth-largest reimbursement amount of any provider in Illinois, and the 12th-largest in the country.

Medstar isn’t the only provider who received tens of millions from the CDC and is now under scrutiny. Just last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed it was investigating O’Hare Clinical Labs, which received $180 million for testing, and Northshore Clinical labs, which received $150 million for testing, over allegations patients were receiving results either days late or not at all.

CBS 2 reached out to IDPH, as well as the Illinois Attorney General about Sasso’s allegations, but hasn’t received a response.

Medstar’s leadership said they’d contact the manufacturer of their testing equipment immediately to see if they had any answers. A Medstar attorney sent CBS 2 an email from a supplier of its reagent —a key component in COVID testing — saying their tests “amplify a target sequence in the N1 gene of the SARS-CoV-2 genome.” That means, according to the supplier, the positive control sample wouldn’t trigger a positive result if it didn’t contain this gene.

CBS 2 reached out to the maker of the control swabs Sasso used, but hasn’t heard back.

Later, a spokesperson from public relations firm Culloton + Bauer Luce hired by Medstar sent additional information from experts they consulted, saying, in part, that “rapid antigen tests are 50 percent unreliable and positive test controls degrade over time,” which they said cast doubt on Sasso’s experiments.

In addition, the spokesperson said Medstar hired an outside attorney to investigate Sasso’s claims. Mark Silberman formerly worked as deputy general counsel for IDPH from 2004-2006. He’ll “look into the allegations being raised by [Sasso] who submitted fake tests, under fake names to be processed for testing and perhaps for payment during the height of Omicron when tests were in short supply and Medstar was processing thousands of tests a day,” according to the spokesperson.

If any “mistakes or misconduct” are found during that review, the spokesperson said Medstar will refer that information to “proper authorities.”

Medstar said repeatedly that they stand by the validity of their tests.

Sasso left her job at the clinic in February and is now working at a different clinic, she said. She also sought legal help and is now being represented by attorney Roger Lewis of Chicago firm Goldberg Kohn, which has previously represented whistleblowers in claims involving medical fraud. When asked, Lewis declined to comment on any potential filings.