WEATHER ALERT
DEEP FREEZE DANGER: The Impact Of Historic, Dangerous Cold Temperatures For Chicago
Menu
Sports
Featured Sports
Bears
White Sox
Cubs
Blackhawks
Bulls
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Videos
Volunteers On Chicago's South Side Support People Struggling With Homelessness As Temperatures Plunge
Led by Chicagoan 'Moma Sherry', a group of volunteers delivers food and basic necessities to people living in tent cities.
Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of Flights At O'Hare And Midway
As a deep freeze descends on Chicago, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports, a day after airlines cancelled more than 1,400 flights.
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Empire's Jussie Smollett Assaulted In Chicago, Police Investigate As Possible Hate Crime
CPD received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery against Empire cast member. Sources told CBS 2 the cast member is Jussie Smollett.
Chicago Weather: What Exactly Is The Polar Vortex?
The Polar Vortex. What is it?
More Than 450 Flights Cancelled At O'Hare And Midway
As a deep freeze descends on Chicago, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports, a day after airlines cancelled more than 1,400 flights.
Pro Tips: How To Protect Your Home From The Dangerous Deep Freeze
The deep freeze settling in for the next few days has many homeowners wondering how to protect their property from the frigid temperatures.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather: What Exactly Is The Polar Vortex?
The Polar Vortex. What is it?
More Than 450 Flights Cancelled At O'Hare And Midway
As a deep freeze descends on Chicago, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports, a day after airlines cancelled more than 1,400 flights.
Pro Tips: How To Protect Your Home From The Dangerous Deep Freeze
The deep freeze settling in for the next few days has many homeowners wondering how to protect their property from the frigid temperatures.
Sports
Featured Sports
Rolling Meadows High School Hoops Sensation One Of The Best In The Country
Rolling meadows isn't known as a hot bed for high school hoops, but it's become a preferred destination for college coaches on the recruiting trail. They're all coming to see Max Christie, who's already ranked ninth in the class of 2021.
Rams Male Cheerleaders To Make History With Super Bowl Appearance
Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time ever, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots.
Super Bowl LIII Matchup: Things To Know
Super Bowl LIII is just six days away. Here's what you need to know before the game.
Tom Brady Says ‘Zero’ Percent Chance He Retires After Super Bowl LIII
If the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Tom Brady won’t be retiring.
Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago Smash Southern Illinois 75-50
Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola-Chicago won for the sixth time in its last eight games beating Southern Illinois 75-50.
Bulls Lose To Cavs 104-101
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended a six-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-101 on Sunday.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Can't-Miss Food And Drink Events In Chicago This Week
From a lesson on bourbon to a Belgian food and drink festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Your Guide To Chicago's 5 Newest Businesses
From a vegan coffeehouse to a brewpub to a Mexican cafe, read on for the newest destinations to make their debut recently.
Spice It Up: Here Are Chicago's 3 Newest Eateries
From authentic Mexican to a chicken and wing shop, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business around town.
3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago
Are These 5 Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar?
3 Fun And Affordable Comedy Shows In Chicago This Week
From a free performance by an improv troupe to a discounted improv battle, here are comedy events to keep you laughing this week.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
'It's A Scam,' Travel Website Offering Luxury Deals Investigated
Spendelicious, a luxury travel website, promises elite status in hotels and airline loyalty programs for a fee. Airlines and travel-industry experts are calling the website a “scam.”
DeafBlind Chicagoan Says City Lacks Winter-Weather Resources, Residents Can Help
For Garfield Ridge resident Bryen M Yunashko, snowy weather conditions mean he may not be able to leave his house.
About 160 Flights Canceled At Chicago Airports Amid Winter Weather Storm
Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports have canceled about 160 flights Wednesday as the area continues to deal with a winter storm.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
Watch Now
WBBM-CBS 2 News at 11 AM
On Air Schedule:
11:00 AM
CBS 2 News at 11:00AM
11:30 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Hot Bench
View All Programs
Chicago School Closings
Sponsored By