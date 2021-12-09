GET THE APP
Chicago Weather: A Few Flurries Thursday
CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
3 hours ago
Top Of Target Truck Sheared Off When It Hits Metra Viaduct In Deerfield
A Target truck driver may have taken a bad shortcut in Deerfield and ended up smashing into a Metra train underpass.
3 hours ago
Alphonso Joyner, 23, Charged With Shooting And Killing 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Broad Daylight In Chinatown
Woom Sing Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl. early in the afternoon Tuesday.
Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning
Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s.
DHS Says COVID Relief Loan Fraud Is Widespread, And One Of The Biggest Cases In The Country Is In Chicago Area
The feds let us in Wednesday on how they are cracking down on those who stole from the government, and also giving us insight on one of the largest COVID fraud schemes in the country – operating in Chicago.
Parents Of Teen With Autism Demand Other Educational Options After He Was Bullied, Humiliated At Deerfield High School -- And It Has Become A Fight
A teenager with autism was humiliated to the point where he did not want to return to school – and his parents say it is for a good reason.
Bulls' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped As They Lose To Cavs
Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Out Of Hospital After Being Stretchered Off Ice Tuesday Night Following Hit By Rangers' Jacob Trouba
Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was out of the hospital and in injured reserve as per concussion protocol Wednesday, a night after he was hit by Jacob Trouba as the Blackhawks played the New York Rangers.
Bulls Down To 11 Players With 4 Out For NBA Health And Safety Protocols
The Bulls now have four players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Says His A Little Sore, But Very Ready For Sunday's Game Against Green Bay
"I like being the underdog. I think it gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me."
Justin Fields To Return As Bears' Starting QB On Sunday Against Packers
Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields has been medically cleared to play again, and will start for the Bears on Sunday in Green Bay.
Khaira Stretchered Off Ice As Blackhawks Lose To Red-Hot Rangers
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of the New York Rangers' victory Tuesday night.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Sharon Gless On Book 'Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey 'Changed The History Of Television For Women'
Sharon Gless talks with us about her new book and time as Christine Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey."
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
Ravens-Steelers Preview: Pittsburgh 'Just Not That Dominant Team On Sunday,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Ravens lead the AFC North after a series of close wins, while the Steelers continue to struggle.
Liana Wallace On 'Survivor' All-Black Alliance Falling Apart: 'Just Wanted Us To Make Top 8, Then We Can Have World War II''
Liana Wallace discusses her 'Survivor' experience.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
