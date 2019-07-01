Giolito Earns 11th Victory As White Sox Beat Twins 4-3Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

White Sox Game Resumes After Weather DelayThe White Sox's home game against the Minnesota Twins resumed Sunday evening after it was delayed due to the rain.

Suarez Homers Early, Reds Hold On For 8-6 Win Over CubsEugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati's longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Sunday.

Cruz, Kepler Hit 2 HRs, Twins Beat White Sox 10-3Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Baez Hits Grand Slam, Cubs Beat Reds 6-0 Behind QuintanaJavier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season Saturday, and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Detwiler Gets 1st Win In 3 Years, White Sox Power Past TwinsThe Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota 6-4 on Friday night to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Twins.