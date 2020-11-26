Latest Videos

CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker Celebrates Thanksgiving With Family ZoomCBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker celebrated Thanksgiving this year with a family Zoom with close to 50 people. They took turns talking about what they were all thankful for and one good thing that happened to them this year, despite the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Family Wants Answers After Hit-And-Run Kills Patriarch, 86, In Little VillageA pain is being felt most intensely by seven children who lost their family patriarch this week. He was killed in a hit-and-run in Little Village. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

2 hours ago

Many Chicagoans Order From Local Restaurants For ThanksgivingSome people who have been cooking at home for months took a break this Thanksgiving, instead ordering from restaurants that could really use the business. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

3 hours ago

Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meals Outside Due To COVID-19CBS 2's Meredith Barack spent this Thanksgiving Day with the Salvation Army, which has changed the way it gives out meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 hours ago

My Block, My Hood, My City Helps Restaurant Donate 2,000 MealsThe need this Thanksgiving is overwhelming, with more than 2 million people having lost their jobs in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. But volunteers near and far stepped up on Thursday to bring a little hope.

4 hours ago

Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of PandemicWith COVID-19 changing everything, nothing about Black Friday will be traditional either. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, we can forget about the rush to line up for those deals after we eat tonight.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Mild Thanksgiving WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 5 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

5 hours ago

Salvation Army Offers Thanksgiving Meals To GoOrganizations like the Salvation Army were forced to rethink their plans for Thanksgiving amid this COVID-19 surge. CBS 2''s Meredith Barack reports.

5 hours ago

Families Rethink Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 has meant the smells of pies and turkey from Grandma, and the hugs and kisses from loved-ones, have been replaced with virtual meetups and well-wishes. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

5 hours ago

Morning Insiders: A Warning From A COVID Survivor: Take The Virus SeriouslyCBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas catches up with a woman who had COVID-19 earlier this year and as she recovers, she talks about asthma-like aftereffects she is suffering with.

11 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Cloudy Thanksgiving DayCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a look at the forecast for Thanksgiving Day and beyond.

14 hours ago

Highland Park Merchants Teaming Up For The HolidaysSeveral stores in Highland Park have joined forces for an all-in-one online site where people can shop at all the stores all on one website.

14 hours ago

Police Ask For Public's Help In Finding Person Who Shot 5-Year-OldCPD said the gunman was likely aiming at another home. The five-year-old was hit while playing video games in his house.

14 hours ago

Chicago Fire Chief Denied Boarding On Plane TwiceThe Chicago Fire Department said it is launching an internal investigation as to why its chief was denied boarding on a plane twice. Some department rules may have been violated.

14 hours ago

Toys For Tots Ride CancelledThe annual Toys For Tots motorcycle ride to give out gifts for the holiday was cancelled this year because of COVID-19. But people can make donations to the organization for much needed toys.

14 hours ago

Record Number Of COVID Tests In IllinoisMore and more people are getting tested for COVID-19. But all testing sites are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

14 hours ago

Smaller Crowds At O'HarePeople are still traveling this Thanksgiving, just in smaller numbers, as numerous calls from the CDC for people to stay home for the holiday to avoid the COVID-19 spread.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Mild Thanksgiving Holiday WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

23 hours ago

Restaurants Hope Scaled-Back Thanksgiving Plans Will Help SalesWith restaurant dining rooms shut down and families choosing safety over group gatherings, local restaurants are pivoting to takeout Thanksgiving Day meals. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

23 hours ago

Getting Hosed: After Vietnam Vet Got Hit With $10,700 Water Bill, He Gets A Surprise Of New AppliancesCBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards first introduced us to Mr. Andrews last year. Mr. Andrews had a water bill that amounted to a staggering $10,700.57 for water he never used. But an angel investor got his water back on, and now he has gotten another surprise.

23 hours ago

Sources Say CFD Official Was Kept Off Plane At Midway TwiceSources tell CBS 2 a high-ranking Chicago Fire Department official was denied boarding not one, but two flights at Midway International Airport while intoxicated. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

23 hours ago

Officers Heard On Call To Former Supt. Eddie Johnson's House For Domestic IncidentOfficers responding to former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s house recently seemed to know exactly what they were walking into that night.

23 hours ago

Multiple Neighborhoods On Edge After String Of CarjackingsA possible link has been discovered to a string of carjackings from Lakeview to Bucktown. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

1 day ago

Family And Friends Help Englewood Woman Celebrate 100th BirthdayHappy 100th birthday, Mattie Bowden!

1 day ago