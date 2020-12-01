Day Of Giving: Red Cross Looks After Mental Health Needs Of Those StrugglingThe work of the Red Cross doesn’t stop after the immediate crisis – the mental health needs of those struggling are just as important. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports.

Day Of Giving: How The Red Cross Steps Up For Military FamiliesThe American Red Cross does so much that we see every day, but also a lot that we don't see. Military families know the Red Cross is often the only means of communicating during a time of crisis. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Has Stepped Up In Unprecedented YearIt has been an unprecedented year. But despite everything, the American Red Cross is still carrying out its missions - deploying 7,000 volunteers to help those impacted by disasters. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

Teacher Doesn't Let House Fire Stop Him From Teaching RemotelyJohn Little is 22 years old and has his first teaching job – and he wasn’t going to let a house fire get in the way of teaching his students remotely.

Great Lakes Clinical Trials Launches COVID-19 Antibody Drug TrialGreat Lakes Clinical Trials launched a new coronavirus antibody drug trial in Andersonville on Tuesday.

State, City Leaders Unveil Plans To Distribute COVID-19 VaccineWith two drug companies asking the FDA for emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago's top doctor said it could be available in the city later this month. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

Day Of Giving: Meet Chicago's Hometown HeroesCBS 2's Brad Edwards highlights some of the people making a difference in Chicago through the Red Cross and shows how you can nominate someone.

Day Of Giving: Meet Red Cross Volunteer Rick DaitchmanMeet a volunteer who's been with the Red Cross for more than a decade as he shares his story of giving back.

Northbrook Police Help U.S. Marshals In Finding Local Murder SuspectCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports on who authorities are looking for.

Kids Won't Get The COVID Vaccine Any Time SoonCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, those working in hospitals and long-term care facilities will be first in line to get the COVID vaccine when it becomes available. But more research needs to be done on the vaccine's effectiveness on children.

Chicago To Start Vaccinating Against COVID In DecemberThe city of Chicago said it will receive between 20,000 and 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be first given to healthcare workers.

CDC Advisers Vote On Recommendation For COVID-19 Vaccine AccessThe advisory panel voted that the vaccine should go to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities once it is approved.

Cook County Homicides Spike, Top 900 Mark In 2020The county that includes Chicago has seen more than 900 homicides thus far this year compared to 675 in all of last year. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus In Illinois: 12,542 New COVID-19 Cases, 125 More DeathsPublic health officials reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, as well as 125 additional deaths. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Weather: Bundle UpCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the chilly forecast.

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Fire ResponseMore than 5,000 people impacted by fires in Chicago and Northern Illinois have been helped by the Red Cross.

Chicago Crime NumbersAccording to CPD, the department confiscated more than 10,000 guns this year.

Iris Martinez Sworn In As First Latina Cook County Circuit Court ClerkFormer Illinois state Sen. Iris Martinez made history Tuesday as she was sworn in as Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, becoming the first Latina to hold that position. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

Day Of Giving: Meet Hank Welch Of The Red CrossThe Red Cross depends on an army of volunteers to help people through everything from fires to flooding.

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Volunteers Face Extra Challenges During PandemicThe American Red Cross is still able to help many families despite the pandemic. Red Cross spokeswoman Joy Squier explains some of the challenges volunteers have faced this year.

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Honoring Heroes On The Front LineThe Red Cross is honoring the frontline heros and you can nominate someone in your community.

Day Of Giving: Blood Donation Needed Amid PandemicCOVID-19 survivors are being asked to donate blood through the Red Cross.

Day Of Giving: Volunteer With The Red CrossVolunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce.

