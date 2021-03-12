Chicago Weather: Some Clouds This WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

31 minutes ago

What's Killing Off Birds In Hammond, Indiana?Testing is underway to see what is killing off birds in Hammond, Indiana. Officials are warning people to stay away from the area where birds are being found. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports residents are anxious to find a cause.

37 minutes ago

CBS 2 Exclusive: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Talks With CBS 2 Investigator Brad EdwardsCBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards speaks exclusively to Marilyn Hartman. The serial stowaway has been arrested multiple times at O’Hare International Airport. You can see the interview Sunday night at 10, after the Grammys.

58 minutes ago

2 Dead After Midday Shooting In Evanston, Third Victim WoundedEvanston police said three people were shot, two of them fatally, late Friday morning in the 1800 block of Hovland.

1 hour ago

Investigation Faults Rochester's Mayor, Officials For Keeping Daniel Prude's Death A SecretA probe into the official response to Daniel Prude's police suffocation death last year in Rochester, New York, is faulting the city's mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew.

1 hour ago

Wendella Boat Season Opens FridayCovid safety measures are in place. Appointments are required and guests and staff must wear masks.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the sunny weekend forecast.

7 hours ago

BBB Warning: Research Before Buying Van Gogh Exhibit TicketsThere are different Van Gogh pop-up exhibits traveling around the country. Their names are similar. but they provide different experiences.

7 hours ago

Cyber Attack Disrupts Brewing For Molson CoorsMolson Coors Brewing Co. is having trouble brewing drinks because of a cyber attack.

7 hours ago

Cook County Opening Up 20,000 New Vaccine AppointmentsCook County officials will be releasing 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at noon Friday for people who qualify for the shots. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

7 hours ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: LouieLouie is the PAWS Pet of the Week. He's a very charming three-year-old poodle mix who loves to snuggle and take walks. Louie is looking for that special forever home.

7 hours ago

Grammys: Celebrating Live Music With Throwback Concert PhotosThe 2021 Grammy awards are this Sunday on CBS 2, and our viewers are celebrating the with their favorite throwback concert photos!

11 hours ago

Grammys: Local Teacher Up For Grammy Award As A Music Education FinalistAntos, a music educator at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island is doing what he loves.

12 hours ago

Women's History Month: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala First Woman, First African World Trade Organization Director GeneralMarch is Women's History Month and we're introducing you to amazing women.

12 hours ago

More COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Opening In Cook County FridayUp to 20,000 more first-dose appointments are opening up in a few hours.

12 hours ago

SUV Crashes Into CTA Bus In The LoopAn SUV crashed into a CTA bus in The Loop overnight.

13 hours ago

Cooler Temperatures AheadTemperatures are dropping as we head into the weekend.

13 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Than Normal FridayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021.

19 hours ago

Uber And Lyft Creating Database Of Drivers Accused Of Sexual AssaultUber and Lyft on Thursday announced they are teaming up to protect their customers.

19 hours ago

State Lawmaker Not Pleased With IDES' Handling Of Overpayment WaiversThousands of jobless Illinoisans are being ordered to pay up for an overpayment mistake by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

20 hours ago

President Biden Says Racism And Attacks On Asian-Americans Must StopCBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from Chinatown, where many Asian-Americans say they are encouraged by the president's message after what their community has endured during the coronavirus pandemic.

20 hours ago

Train Slams Into Vehicle In Lake Barrington; No Injuries ReportedA woman said GPS led her right into the path of a Metra train in Lake Barrington Thursday evening.

20 hours ago

Group Meets To Discuss Future Of Controversial Chicago MonumentsThe statues of Christopher Columbus that were taken down over the summer continue to evoke strong feelings. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

20 hours ago

Number Of Vaccinated Teachers Unclear As CTU Tells Members Not To Inform CPS When They Receive COVID-19 VaccineAmong those who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine are thousands of Chicago Public Schools teachers -- but not nearly as many as one might think.

1 day ago