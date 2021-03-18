Navy Pier's First Hotel, Sable, Opening To Guests On Thursday; But Navy Pier Itself Still ClosedWhat will it be like to stay there when the rest of the site is shuttered? CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside Sable at Navy Pier.

2 hours ago

Couple Who Fought COVID-19 Now Vaccinated, Expecting First BabyA local nurse and volunteer firefighter have had a hard year as they witnessed COVID-19 first-hand. Now the couple is vaccinated and expecting a baby boy.

3 hours ago

Career Coach: Prevent Age DiscriminationThrough this pandemic, the CBS 2 career coach is giving advice about looking for and landing a job, as we continue Working For Chicago.

3 hours ago

3 Children, Left Home Alone, Rescued From Apartment Fire In Washington ParkThe Chicago Fire Department said a 10-year-old girl quickly threw a mattress out the window and jumped to the ground. A 4-year-old boy was about to jump, but firefighters arrived in time to get him out with a ladder.

3 hours ago

2 In Custody After Shots Fired On Eisenhower ExpresswayTwo people are in custody after shots were fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.

3 hours ago

Wind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories In Effect; Sunshine Returns FridayCBS 2 has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Becoming WindyCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

10 hours ago

Calls Mount For Name Change For Skokie Indians Little League OrganizationThe Skokie Indians Little League organization has been around since the 1950s, and while the league isn’t going anywhere, its name might be. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

10 hours ago

City Council In Michigan City Approves Resolution Calling For Mayor Duane Parry To Step DownThere were new calls Tuesday night for the mayor of Michigan City, Indiana to resign.

10 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Phase 1C Starts March 29 -- Who Is Eligible?Starting in two weeks, a whole new group of people will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Chicago. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

10 hours ago

Police Step Up Security In Asian-American Neighborhoods After Rampage Near AtlantaChicago Police have stepped up security in Asian-American neighborhoods after the shooting rampage in the Atlanta area that killed eight people this week.

10 hours ago

Mayor Lightfoot Calls Out CPD After Suspects Remained Free Following Repeated Abuse Of 10-Year-Old GirlFive child sex offenders remained free until the CBS 2 Investigators got involved. Not only has the Chicago Police Department launched an internal investigation into its mishandling of a child sexual abuse case, but now Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also calling out the systematic failures that allowed these predators to remain free. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

10 hours ago

Chicago Police Officer Faces Felony Charges In Off-Duty ShootingA Chicago Police officer already stripped of his police powers has now been charged criminally after shooting two men while off duty back in December. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

10 hours ago

Police Chase, Crash, Foot Chase Ends Along I-57Calumet Park police arrested a suspected offender wanted for homicide after a highway chase that ended on the South Side of Chicago.

11 hours ago

Loyola's Cameron Krutwig Says Pandemic Has Changed NCAA TournamentCameron Krutwig experienced the Final Four as a freshman back in 2018, and now he gets another unique experience as a senior.

12 hours ago

Ayo Dosunmu Gets Prestigious Award As Illini Prepare For NCAA TournamentThe top-seeded Illini are busy down in Indianapolis getting ready for the NCAA Tournament. They take on Drexel on Friday.

12 hours ago

Suspect In LaSalle County Double Homicide ArrestedIn LaSalle County, a couple was shot and killed inside their home, and their daughter's ex-husband is now under arrest.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

CPS Reports Progress With Getting Its Staff Vaccinated For COVID-19, But There Is A Long Way To GoChicago Public Schools leaders said Wednesday that the district is making progress in getting all of its employees vaccinated – or at least offering them vaccinations. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

14 hours ago

Chicago Health Department Looking Into Vaccinations At Trump TowerHotel workers are not eligible for the vaccine until Phase 1C at the end of the month.

15 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Chicago On Track To Move Into Phase 1C Starting March 29Chicago's vaccine rollout is moving on schedule, which will allow the city to start with Phase 1C in two weeks, but the fight for seniors to get the vaccine will get more crowded.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Don't Put Away The UmbrellaCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

15 hours ago

Two Men Kidnapped, Robbed By Masked Men When Arriving For Dates Set Up OnlineTwo first dates went horribly wrong when unsuspecting men showed up to see a woman they met online but instead were beaten by masked men.

15 hours ago

Chicago Bars Plan To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day SafelyCBS 2's Steven Graves reports Chicago bars are working within their COVID restrictions to make sure they can bring in some green for St. Patrick's Day.

15 hours ago