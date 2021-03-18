COVID-19 Vaccine Scams On The RiseWith more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now administered across the United States, the opportunities for bad actors to intercept vaccines are on the rise.

Q&A With CDPH Doctor On Moving To Phase 1C, COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution In CityCBS 2's Irika Sargent and Brad Edwards discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with Chicago Department of Public Health's Dr. Ajanta Patel.

Legal Questions Surrounding The Vaccine RequirementCBS 2 anchor and attorney Irika Sargent answers questions regarding employers requiring the COVID vaccine and what can be done if refuse a vaccine.

The U Of C's Dr. Emily Landon Answers Questions About The COVID-19 VaccineDr. Emily Landon from the University of Chicago joined CBS 2’s Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent on Thursday to answer some questions about the coronavirus vaccines and how they work.

Illinois Residents 16 And Older Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination April 12Gov. JB Pritzker will significantly expand vaccine eligibility for most of Illinois next month, making shots available to anyone age 16 or older starting April 12, although Chicago will continue to set its own rules for who gets inoculations in the city.

Going The Distance To Get A VaccineCBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports people from the Chicago area are traveling hundreds of miles, and across the state, to get a COVID vaccine because it's been challenging to receive a shot locally.

Chicago Weather: Sunshine For The WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 5 p.m. forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Advocates Combat COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy In Undocumented CommunitiesNearly 13 percent of the entire population of Illinois is fully vaccinated. But CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker discovered there is still a lot of hesitation in one particular community.

Scientists Studying Llamas For Possible COVID-19 TreatmentsYou would never know it by looking at them, but llamas could be bigtime COVID-19 fighters. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Good News For ThoseTrying To Get Unemployment Information: IDES Is Fixing Its Phone SystemCBS 2's Steven Graves reports, after many frustrating months of not getting any answers from the state's unemployment office, the agency said its making improvements to the phone system used by hundreds of thousands.

Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Held Without Bond“Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman, 69, was ordered held without bail in two of her cases and is being held on $100,000 bond on her new escape charge after being arrested at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday. CBS 2's Brandon Merano reports.

Semi-Trailer Truck, At Least 2 Cars Involved In Crash On I-55 In RomeovilleA serious accident snagged traffic on Interstate 55 in Will County during the afternoon rush.

Light Poles Fall In Streeterville, Edgebrook Amid Strong WindsFierce winds were blamed Thursday for taking down light poles in two different parts of the city.

Illinois Gamblers Find Loophole Around Betting Laws For NCAA TournamentA state sports gambling law is making it difficult, but not impossible, for Illinois residents to bet on the University of Illinois or Chicago's Loyola University when March Madness kicks off this week. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Weather: The Sun Will Come Out TomorrowCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a check on the extended forecast.

Senator Duckworth At Hearing Addressing Ongoing Discrimination And Violence Against Asian AmericansA judiciary committee heard testimony Thursday on the violence and hate speech that has recently increased against the Asian community.

Aurora Holds Fourth Mass Vaccination Clinic This MonthWest suburban Aurora is continuing its push to vaccinate as many people as quickly as it can, holding its fourth and largest mass vaccination clinic this month.

Community Groups Call On City To Open More Mass Vaccination Sites In Underserved NeighborhoodsA coalition of community groups is calling on the city to open more COVID-19 vaccination sites in Chicago's under-served neighborhoods. The group says it will introduce an ordinance to the City Council soon, outlining its demands.

Navy Pier's First Hotel, Sable, Opening To Guests On Thursday; But Navy Pier Itself Still ClosedWhat will it be like to stay there when the rest of the site is shuttered? CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside Sable at Navy Pier.

Couple Who Fought COVID-19 Now Vaccinated, Expecting First BabyA local nurse and volunteer firefighter have had a hard year as they witnessed COVID-19 first-hand. Now the couple is vaccinated and expecting a baby boy.

Career Coach: Prevent Age DiscriminationThrough this pandemic, the CBS 2 career coach is giving advice about looking for and landing a job, as we continue Working For Chicago.

3 Children, Left Home Alone, Rescued From Apartment Fire In Washington ParkThe Chicago Fire Department said a 10-year-old girl quickly threw a mattress out the window and jumped to the ground. A 4-year-old boy was about to jump, but firefighters arrived in time to get him out with a ladder.

2 In Custody After Shots Fired On Eisenhower ExpresswayTwo people are in custody after shots were fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Wind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories In Effect; Sunshine Returns FridayCBS 2 has the forecast.

