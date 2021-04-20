This 4/20, State Delays Are Still Holding Up Minority-Owned Marijuana BusinessesCBS 2’s Tara Molina learned as the state continues to rake in millions, not one minority-owned pot business has opened up shop yet because of state delays.

Chicago Weather: Freezing OvernightCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Phased Reopening Of Navy Pier Starts Friday, April 30Chicago's Navy Pier will reopen on Friday April 30 after being closed months because of COVID concerns.

CTA TO Unveil 7000-Series Rail Cars On Blue Line On WednesdayIn a few hours, you could be riding on a brand-new Chicago Transit Authority train during your morning commute.

Vaccinations Lagging, COVID Cases Rising Among Black ChicagoansThere are soaring COVID cases among Black Chicagoans and there have been much lower vaccination rates in African American neighborhoods. As CBS 2's Jim Williams reported Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change those trends.

Emmett Till's Cousin Reacts To Conviction Of Derek Chauvin And Today's State Of Racial JusticeGeorge Floyd's brother said Tuesday that Emmett Till -- the Chicago teen who was beaten and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 -- was the "first George Floyd." But Till's family never got justice. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked with Till's cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker, about what the verdict Tuesday means to him.

The Derek Chauvin Verdict: Some Heartfelt MomentsFrom the moment the verdict against Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was read in Minneapolis, there was an outpouring. Here is a look at some heartfelt moments.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks After Chauvin VerdictThe Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Minneapolis late Tuesday as the guilty verdict was read for fired police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

After Derek Chauvin Verdict, Chicago Activists Say Work To Change Policing Is Far From OverFollowing the conviction of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, some said they were pleased – but believe justice requires more than Chauvin’s individual accountability. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Legal Analyst Irv Miller: Derek Chauvin Likely To Get Steep Sentence, But Not MaximumCBS 2’s Irika Sargent talked to Legal Analyst Irv Miller – who said while the possible sentence is steep, he does not think Derek Chauvin will get the maximum for the death of George Floyd. Miller also said an appeal is expected.

Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Spurs Outpouring Of Emotion, Action In MinnesotaCheers and shouts filled the streets in Minneapolis after fired police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Law Professor Sharon Fairley On Significance Of Derek Chauvin VerdictUniversity of Chicago Law School Professor in Practice Sharon Fairley says the conviction of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be a defining moment for many young people seeking change, and will serve also as a lesson in Chicago that such convictions are possible. She joins CBS 2's Brad Edwarsd and Irika Sargent.

Chicago Weather: Rain Snow Mix On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

CPD On Standby After Chauvin VerdictCBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports from CPD headquarters where officers are on stand-by following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

'Justice Was Served'Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, the man convicted of second and third degree murder as well as manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Anxiety, Then Relief At South Side Shoeshine Shop As Guilty Verdict Is Read Against Derek ChauvinThe tension was palpable Tuesday afternoon in many places around Chicago and beyond as everyone awaited the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Boss Shoe Shine in Chatham.

Former Prosecutor And Judge On The Derek Chauvin VerdictCBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to Patricia Brown Holmes. She said the verdict was right on point. The reason? The way the prosecutor charged to the case.

'We Are Ready'The Illinois National Guard is on the ground in Chicago, but not yet activated because of the Derek Chauvin verdict. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports from the Loop where the city has updated its plans, including how included business owners and are preparing for a complicated few days.

'Need To Continue Holding Officers Accountable'CBS News spoke with Chicago activist Ja-mal Green, who is in Minneapolis for the Chauvin verdict, and he talked about the need to reframe conversations about public safety.

Chicago Bears Re-Sign Safety Tashaun Gipson To 1-Year ContractThe Chicago Bears have re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Weather: Snow Turns Into Rain For WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the forecast.

University Of Chicago Set To Resume In-Person LearningThe school was recently closed because of a COVID outbreak on campus.

Lawyers, Community Leaders Calling On Department Of Justice To Investigate Death Of Adam ToledoLatinx lawyers and community leaders want the Justice Department to look into the death of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old boy shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer last month.

City Preparing For Public's Response To A Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial; Gov. Pritzker Activates National GuardThe city is preparing for the public's response to the verdict and businesses are getting ready too. Many downtown stores are boarded up.

