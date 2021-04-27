Red Cross Blood Services Heroes: Carter And Noah CollinsToday is about hope and heroism; honoring this year's class of Red Cross heroes who've managed extraordinary acts in extraordinary times. Carter and Noah Collins held their first blood drive in 2018, and despite the pandemic they were determined to pull it off again. They're this year's Blood Services Heroes.

Red Cross Essential Services Hero: Esther LindorToday we're teaming up with the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago to bring you some incredible stories; stories of heroism and hope. We're also hoping you'll help support the Red Cross' mission. Now we want to introduce you to a woman who has certainly stepped up to help during the pandemic. Her name is Esther Lindor, and she's the Red Cross Essential Services Hero.

Red Cross Military Hero: Akbar ArsiwalaToday we're joining the Red Cross in honoring extraordinary heroes who have gone above and beyond during these extraordinary times. We all know life doesn't always go as planned, so when Akbar Arsiwala had to put his military career on hold, he found another path, helping set up food pantries for veterans in need. He's the Red Cross Military Hero.

Island Lake Woman Convicted In `Revenge Porn' Case From 2016A northern Illinois woman has been convicted in a "revenge porn" case stemming from sexually explicit photos of another woman she sent family and friends after her wedding was called off. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Weather: Feels Like SummerCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has a look at the forecast.

Work Zone Awareness WeekWith winter behind us, you'll soon see more orange barrels on the road. And that has construction crews reminding you to slow down in work zones to keep everyone safe.

2 Teen Boys Among Overnight Shooting VictimsA family member told CBS 2 officers took the boys to the hospital, possibly saving their lives. The boys' conditions have been stabilized.

Police Questioning Second Suspect In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn AdamsPolice are questioning a second person in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was killed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Homan Square just over a week ago.

Red Cross Youth Heroes: Village Leadership Academy StudentsWe want to introduce you to some middle school students who embarked on a mission to change the name of Douglas Park in North Lawndale. They're this year's Red Cross Youth Heroes.

Red Cross Global Citizenship Hero: Joshua HoytJoshua Hoyt has dedicated his life to helping immigrants become U.S. citizens, and he's now mentoring those following in his footsteps. He's this year's Global Citizenship Hero.

Red Cross Education Hero: Phalon CarpenterCompassion and selflessness; two words that describe every one of this year's Red Cross Heroes. As a mentor for nonprofit Friends of the Children, Phalon Carpenter works tirelessly every day to help kids facing high levels of adversity, and her work didn't stop during the pandemic. She's this year's Education Hero.

Red Cross Lifesaving Hero: Kyla DavisKyla Davis, of Skokie, didn't hesitate to help a woman she saw screaming for help in a parking lot. For her actions, she's receiving the Red Cross Lifesaving Hero Award.

2021 Red Cross Law Enforcement Award: Officer Marseilla CollinsOfficer Marseilla Collins is receiving the 2021 Red Cross Law Enforcement Award. With only 7 days on the job, officer Collins responded to a shooting in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, where she provided first aid to several individuals until paramedics arrived.

‘We Can All Do More’: CBS 2 President & General Manager Derek Dalton Honors Red Cross HeroesDerek Dalton is encouraging Chicagoans to come together to make the community stronger as CBS 2 honors Red Cross Heroes.

Local Red Cross Volunteer Working To Comfort Chicagoans Getting VaccinatedA local Red Cross volunteer is encouraging others to help at vaccination sites. She says you do not need to be a healthcare worker to volunteer.

Chicago-Native, Activist Tanya Lozano Is The Red Cross 2021 Social Justice Impact HeroTanya is being recognized for her dedication and passion toward helping her community, and her long-time activism.

Take A Look Back At The Red Cross Hero AwardsTake a look back at the history of the Red Cross Hero Awards, honoring local heroes making a difference.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Nurses Known As 'The Old Dolls' Are 2021 Red Cross HeroesA group of nurses from Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital, affectionately known as ‘The Old Dolls,’ are 2021 Red Cross Heroes.

Dirt Biker Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In MarynookPolice said the 27-year-old man was riding a dirt bike, near Kimbark and Kenwood avenues around 7:30 p.m., when a Kia crashed into him and drove off.

2 Teen Boys, 2 Men Among Overnight Shooting VictimsThis shooting is one six shootings reported Monday night from 8:57 p.m. to 9:42 p.m.

Fire In Goose Island Displaces 7 Adults, 4 KidsA fire in the Goose Island neighborhood displaced 11 people overnight.

