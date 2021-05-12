Pediatrician Dr. Markeita Moore On Concerns From Parents About The COVID-19 VaccineA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Wednesday approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, but some parents are expressing reluctancy. Dr. Markeita Moore joins us to talk about the concerns she’s been hearing from parents, and has some reassurance.

14 minutes ago

Dr. Emily Landon Debunks Some Myths About The COVID-19 VaccineThere is just so much misinformation about the vaccine out there. On “Hour 18” Wednesday, we brought in Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist from the University of Chicago, to talk about a few of them.

52 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Slows; Doctors Escalating Efforts To Get Minorities, Men Their ShotsIn the past two to three weeks, vaccine supply has overtaken demand in the suburbs, forcing health departments in Cook and the collar counties to change their strategy.

1 hour ago

A Candid Conversation: Many 18 To 29-Year-Olds Hesitant To Get The COVID-19 VaccineMany 18 to 29-year-olds are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. CBS 2's Chris Tye talked with one who got the vaccine, one who didn't and a doctor who encourages it.

1 hour ago

Community Group Hits North Lawndale To Get People The COVID VaccineCBS 2's Steven Graves spent the day with a grassroots group going door- to-door in the COVID vaccination effort.

2 hours ago

CBSN Chicago: Trusted Hockey Coach Groomed Teens For Sexual AbuseANCHOR INTRO: a cbs 2 investigation: Three men who *never knew each other as kids, are suddenly connected by the same claim. That the youth hockey coach they loved and trusted... betrayed them. *Groomed them for sexual abuse. Tonight, they tell their stories for the *first time on camera... to CBS2 Investigator Dave Savini.

2 hours ago

'I Don't Really Go Outside'CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports a Brookfield homeowner said she had no notice that the building next door would be demolished to make way for an apartment complex inches from her home, blocking her views.

2 hours ago

Gov. Pritzker Says Illinois Unemployment Offices Will Be Opening In The SummerOnly days after expressing concerns about the safety of unlocking office doors at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday confirmed a timeline for reopening that CBS 2 first reported two months ago.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Next Two DaysCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

2 hours ago

Suburban Chicago Woman Not Protected Despite COVID VaccineCBS 2's Jim Williams reports some people are taking drugs to fight cancer, but in some cases, those drugs are blocking the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine.

3 hours ago

Could A Turnaround Be Coming For 'Disturbingly High' Vacancy Rates On The Magnificent Mile?Disturbingly high vacancy rates – that is the state of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile today - with stores still closing up and moving out a year after the mile was hit by looters and crushed by the pandemic. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

3 hours ago

Attack Inside Skokie Courthouse Captured On Camera; 4 Deputies HurtFour Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing at the Skokie courthouse.

3 hours ago

Demonstration Against Violence In The Middle EastHundreds of protesters downtown in response to the violence in Gaza and Israel.

3 hours ago

CDC Panel Recommends Giving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To 12- To 15-Year-OldsA panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Wednesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents age 12 to 15.

3 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows Detainee Attack Cook County Sheriff's Deputies At Skokie CourthouseFour Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning, when a detainee attacked one of the deputies before a hearing at the Skokie courthouse. (Attack starts around 3:30 mark)

4 hours ago

COVID-19 In Illinois: Average Infection Rate Falls To Lowest Point Since Late March; Vaccinations Still Lagging From April PeakAs Illinois prepares to enter its next reopening phase this weekend, the state's average infection rate has reached its lowest point in nearly seven weeks, even as daily vaccinations still trail far behind the peak seen in April. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Temps Are ClimbingCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the extended forecast.

9 hours ago

Indiana Residents Receiving Unemployment Benefits Will Have Provide Proof Of Job SearchThe requirement is not new. It was lifted during the pandemic and is returning as many businesses say they're having a hard time finding workers.

9 hours ago

Bears Single-Game Tickets Go On SaleOn Wednesday night, single-game tickets for Chicago Bears games will go on sale.

9 hours ago

After Encouraging Chicagoans To Pick Up PPE Litter, Company Donates 100,000 Masks To Food DepositoryOne hundred thousand masks were delivered to the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Wednesday, thanks to a local business owner who saw a pandemic problem: used masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) thrown all over city streets.

9 hours ago

Shot And A Beer BillA bill in the Illinois House would let those 21 and older get a free beer with proof of the COVID vaccine.

9 hours ago

City Holding Competition To Find The 'Fastest Kids In Chicago'Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rev. Jesse Jackson and The Chicago Park District are calling for the fastest kids ages 6 to 18 years old to compete in qualifying races leading up to the big day on July 10.

13 hours ago

Suburban Pals Plan To Ride Bikes 100 Miles To Raise Money For Human Trafficking VictimsBiking for a better tomorrow; a suburban man and his close friend are teaming up to ride more than 100 miles to raise money and awareness for human trafficking victims.

14 hours ago

Homeowners In Unincorporated Subdivision Fear Scheme Is Afoot For Elk Grove Village To Take Their Property; Lawmakers Deny ItDozens of homeowners living near O'Hare International Airport tell us they're living in limbo, not wanting to spend money to fix up their homes.

14 hours ago