Chicago Weather: Hot Weather On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.

5 minutes ago

Parents Of 4-Year-Old Shot To Death Plead For Help To Find His KillerCBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports Mychal Moultry was shot in the head Friday night while he was getting his hair cut..

32 minutes ago

Urgent Search On After Man Accused Of Attempted Murder Escapes In Lake CountyA Zion man was set to be taken off electronic monitoring when authorities in Lake County learned there was an unrelated warrant out for his arrest – but when they tried to handcuff him, he fled. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

35 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Suzanne LeMignotSuzanne LeMignot was on vacation in Florida to celebrate her mom's birthday. After learning two of the terrorists learned to fly in that state, she covered that angle for CBS 2.

49 minutes ago

3 Adults Hospitalized After Apparent Drug Overdose In Woodlawn, With A Baby In Their CarTwo men and a woman were taken to hospitals Thursday morning, after they were found unresponsive in a car in West Woodlawn following an apparent drug overdose, while they had a 5-month-old baby in their vehicle. Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago

Father David Ryan Cleared Of Sex Abuse Claim, Reinstated As Pastor Of St. Francis De Sales Parish In Lake ZurichFather David F. Ryan has been reinstated as pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich, after the Archdiocese of Chicago determined accusations that he'd sexually abused children were unfounded. Geoff Petrulis reports.

3 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Ed CurranEd Curran had flown out of LaGuardia the night before the attacks. Since then, he has flown a flag on a tree outside his home.

3 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Audrina BigosAudrina Bigos recalls playing outside during middle school gym class. Then she was called inside by a teacher to watch the coverage. She needed her mom, who had recently retired from a job at the Pentagon, to help her understand what was happening.

3 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Mary Kay KleistMark Kay Kleist recalls her daughter started pre-school that day. She graduated college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Jim WilliamsJim Williams recalls being consoled by the laughter of children, but, on that day, there was just an ache inside.

3 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Dave SaviniDave Savini saw the second plane hit the tower live on TV; he knew then the world had changed forever.

3 hours ago

Soldier Field COVIDTo mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there will be more options for cashless payments. Although for those who still prefer to use cash, that’s possible, too. There are more hand sanitizing stations, and bathrooms will be closed and cleaned more often, especially during games

5 hours ago

Soldier Field HistorySolider Field (known at the time as Grant Park Municipal Stadium) was designed in 1919 and formally hosted its first football game on Oct. 4, 1924.

5 hours ago

Soldier Field RediscoveredSoldier Field is the current home of the National Football League’s Chicago Bears. It also hosts major soccer matches and has been an iconic venue for huge stadium concerts.

5 hours ago

National Museum Of Mexican Art Opens Ray Castro PlazaThe plaza honors the late Ray Castro, a social worker and Korean War veteran who grew up in the south Chicago neighborhood.

6 hours ago

United Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated, Or Face TerminationEmployees must get their shots by late this month. Those who are exempt due to medical conditions or religious beliefs will be placed on temporary leave in early October.

6 hours ago

More Than 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 PandemicIllinois’ estimated claims are among 310,000 total claims filed across the country last week.

6 hours ago

Nikkita Brown Speaks Out Publicly For First Time Since Confrontation With Officer On North Avenue BeachA Chicago woman seen struggling with a police officer on North Avenue Beach is speaking out publicly for the fist time since the incident.

6 hours ago

Students Return To Lake Central H.S. Today After 'Unfounded' Gun ReportStudents at Lake Central High School returned to class Thursday morning in St. John, Indiana, a day after reports of an active shooter on campus turned out to be unfounded.

6 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Dorothy TuckerDorothy Tucker began to panic. Her husband was traveling a lot then and she couldn't recall where he was.

7 hours ago

Sunny Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

11 hours ago

Naperville Riverwalk Memorial Pays Tribute To Victims Of 9/11: 'This Is Like Looking At Hallowed Grounds'Never forget. Many haven't - by honoring 9/11 victims year after year. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday will be no different, with remembrances happening around the state.

12 hours ago

Wife Remembers Husband, Beloved Pastor 20 Years After 9/11CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shares the story of a widow in the Chicago suburbs making sure her husband's legacy lives on.

12 hours ago

3 Robberies Reported Minutes Apart In River North; 1 Man ShotThree robbery incidents were reported in River North early Thursday morning. Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.

12 hours ago