CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook Answers Questions About Kids And The COVID-19 VaccinePfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for kids ages 5 to 11. It is welcome news for many, but it also triggers a lot of questions. CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins us with some answers on that, and on other issues surrounding the state of the pandemic.

39 minutes ago

Some Aldermen Concerned About Reliance On One-Off Federal Dollars In 2022 Chicago BudgetFederal funding factored into the city budget is a one-time boost, and some aldermen are worried that given the enormous budget gap, pitching so many new programs could be a problem down the line because of that. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

46 minutes ago

Elderly Woman Killed By CTA TrainShe was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

1 hour ago

Protesters Say Benet Academy Rescinded Job Offer For Lacrosse Coach Because She Is A LesbianProtesters say a suburban Catholic high school coach has a job offer taken away just because she is a lesbian. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

1 hour ago

Elderly South Side Couple 'Thankful' Robbers With U-Haul Only Took A PurseCBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from West Chesterfield where she spoke to one of the victims.

1 hour ago

Fire Rages At Historic Building In PilsenAn extra-alarm fire broke out late Monday in a historic building in Pilsen.

1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Moves InCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast;

2 hours ago

Kids Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials 'Safe' And Well Tolerated' By ParticipantsOn Monday, Pfizer said a lower dose of its vaccine is safe for that age group. CBS 2's Chris Tye with a close look at the results, millions of parents have been waiting to hear.

2 hours ago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending PlanMayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday laid out her $16.7 billion budget proposal in front of the City Council. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has reaction.

2 hours ago

15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Leg At Roosevelt And Kedzie In LawndaleA 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday afternoon near a McDonald’s in Lawndale.

2 hours ago

Mayor Lightfoot Presents 2022 City Budget PlanMayor Lori Lightfoot is delivering her 2022 budget address to the City Council, including her plan for spending $1.9 billion in federal stimulus money. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

6 hours ago

Cats In Action Works To Feed, Neuter Feral Cats In WrightwoodThe organization's goal is to feed and trap feral cats. The Wrightwood neighborhood on the northside of the city is where volunteers will be working.

7 hours ago

Cook County Unveils New Ad To Get More People VaccinatedThey said they understand people had questions and concerns when the vaccines were first approved.

8 hours ago

Scattered Showers, ThunderstormsCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

8 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Works In Kids Ages 5 To 11; Will Seek U.S. AuthorizationPfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

8 hours ago

Some Haunted Houses Are Set To Open This Week In Chicago Area, But They Take All Year To PrepareYes, spooky season is upon us. But as CBS 2’s Lauren Victory shared from Oak Lawn, those frightening attractions take year-round preparation.

12 hours ago

Rain ReturnsCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

12 hours ago

Three-Car Crash In West Rogers Park Shatters Nearby Bus StopAccording to police, a Kia was trying to turn at the intersection of McCormick Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, when a Cadillac went through. The Cadillac hit both the Kia and a Honda.

13 hours ago

Historic St. Paul Lutheran Church In Suburban Beecher Burns Down In FireThe church was founded in Beecher back in 1865 and was featured in the Tom Hanks film, "Road to Perdition."

14 hours ago

Man Killed, 3 Women Injured After Shooting And Crash In West ChathamPolice said a man was driving southbound on Vincennes around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot by a shooter in a red van. The man was shot in the head, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Storms AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

21 hours ago

Farmers Market Vendors Pleased As Open Boulevards Program Kicks Off In Logan SquareShutting down streets and opening up shop – the city’s Open Boulevards program kicked off in Logan Square on Sunday. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports, the program is drumming up support for local businesses.

21 hours ago

Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In EnglewoodA mother was left with questions Sunday after Chicago Police shot and killed her son in Englewood in the morning hours. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

21 hours ago

Bears Top Bengals In Home OpenerJustin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury, and the Bears went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2021 home opener. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.

21 hours ago